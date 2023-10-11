My Hero Ultra Rumble: How to take less damage and win more games

One of the best ways of winning more games in My Hero Ultra Rumble is to reduce the amount of damage that you take in the game. Fortunately, there are multiple ways by which you can reduce the amount of damage that you receive in order to survive longer. While the most direct way of getting tankier will be to get Guard points by drinking the blue potion, there are other ways like dodgerolling, dashing as well as having Assault Heroes in the team.

This My Hero Ultra Rumble guide will, therefore, go over how you will be able to take less damage in the Battle Royale and win more games.

How to decrease the damage you take in My Hero Ultra Rumble

As mentioned, there are several ways by which you can mitigate the amount of damage taken in My Hero Ultra Rumble in order to survive longer. Here is a list of them:

Getting Guard points

Having Assault Characters on the team

Dodgerolling

How to block attacks with Guard Points in My Hero Ultra Rumble

There is no way to manually block or parry incoming damage in the Battle Royale. The only way to block damage will be to get Guard Points, which is a Blue Potion that will allow you to fill the blue bar that is above your health bar.

When you have Guard Points, your character will automatically block incoming damage till it depletes.

Apart from consuming the blue potion, another way to increase Guard Point will be to go into Plus Ultra mode. It is a special power-up feature that will instantly fill your Guard Point bar. Plus Ultra points are earned in a match by dealing and receiving damage, so watch out for its meter once it's filled.

How to mitigate damage by having Assault Characters in My Hero Ultra Rumble

Assault characters provide a passive defense to all their team members. They will increase the amount of the team’s overall defense, allowing heroes to take more damage.

Here are all the assault characters in the game so far:

Izuku Midoriya

All Might

Mt. Lady

Itsuka Kendo

Eijiro Kirishima

How to dodgeroll and avoid damage in My Hero Ultra Rumble

One of the basic defensive maneuvers you will learn in My Hero Ultra Rumble is the dodgeroll. It’s something that the game teaches you in the training session, and to perform it, you will need to double-tap the jump button in a particular direction.

By timing your dodge right, you will be able to move out of the way of incoming damage and avoid taking any hit altogether.