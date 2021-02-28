"My mom would be homeless": Corpse husband shares heartfelt message for fans, as he explains how they saved his life 

Corpse Husband revealed that he would have ended up in an unimaginably dire situation had it not been for his fans.

Corpse Husband appreciates all his fans, as do most streamers. The phrase “Thank you so much for your support, it means so much” is common among streamers, but Corpse’s gratitude goes a lot deeper.

I love him so much — oliver / elmo (moved here from unusualunus) (@corpsewthering) February 24, 2021

He revealed in a recent stream that his situation was not ideal when he soared in popularity. Corpse claimed that he was a month away from being in huge medical debt and his mother becoming homeless.

@Corpse_Husband i’m so grateful for you, thank you ♡ — sharon (@ughcorpse) February 27, 2021

Corpse Husband stated specifically:

“I would be absolutely f***ed right now if I didn’t come up at the time I did… I had just completely run out of money because of my medical bills, I’m paying my mom’s rent right now because she’s on disability… I would be so f***ed in medical debt, constantly not be able to go to my appointments; my mom would be homeless. Like you guys really came in clutch right at the right time… One month later I would have been f***ed… The timing could have not been any better”

Corpse basically ran out of money due to the sheer volume of debt and expenses he was dealing with before becoming a top streamer. His story shows how close he was to losing everything and being in one of the worst situations imaginable.

Advertisement

Related: "Sometimes, my entire arm goes numb": Corpse Husband explains why he can only play Among Us

Honestly discovering you last year has been one of the best things that has happened, I now it sounds cheesy but you have genuinely helped me so much, from distressing by watching the streams to inspiring me to keep fighting. For that I'm grateful for @Corpse_Husband ly ❤ — Vane🧚‍♀️ (@nessacadaver) February 26, 2021

He hasn't mentioned it before, but it seems he wanted to let his viewers know how much he appreciates them. Corpse ended his message with gratitude to those who helped build his popularity:

“So I just thank you guys so much, for everything…”

The appreciation that Corpse expresses is incredibly sincere and heartfelt. Many of his fans are happy to have played a part in his success.

Related: "I hate my face": Corpse Husband reveals he cut his face with razor blades, receives support online

Corpse Husband is one of the most popular streamers around despite his troubles last year

Advertisement

The year 2020 hurt many people, and it sounds as though Corpse was at the end of his rope that year as well. Clearly, he could not have imagined that 2020 would be the year all of these things changed, and he would get the life he had always dreamed of. In it, we can see the closeness people can be to their dreams if they do not give up.

Sadly he has a chronic illness and is drowning in medical debt :( he barely started to be able to pay for his debt because of his recent popularity... — 🌸✨Catneki 🍑 Stan Tom Nook 🦝 (@GoodSoupyo) October 25, 2020

Corpse Husband has over seven million subscribers to his YouTube channel, and many are calling for him to join Twitch. He is nowhere near being in dire straits and is able to take care of himself and his mother without any problems.

Related: Corpse Husband talks about streaming on Twitch someday

he's down-to-earth, humble and amazing person. i love how honest and real he's with us and i really appreciate him interacting with us. he works so hard and i'm so proud of him. he makes me feel so happy and i'm so grateful for him<3 — Maria🏹 (@neversatisf1ed) February 23, 2021

It is good to see that Corpse is enjoying gaming and has benefited from it.

Related: Corpse Husband explains why he doesn't date anymore