Mythpat's Free Fire ID, stats and more

Free Fire has witnessed unparalleled growth in the last couple of years. The game is played by millions of users around the world, and with the third-anniversary celebrations already underway, these players are understandably hyped up.

Yesterday, Mythpat posted a video in which he played Free Fire for the first time. For those of you who don’t know, he is one of the most popular YouTubers in India when it comes to gaming.

Mithilesh Patankar, aka Mythpat, primarily creates content on GTA 5 and Minecraft. He also occasionally creates content based on other games.

He rose to prominence because of his funny voice-overs. His most recent video, titled 'FREE FIRE IS FUN | Free Fire 3rd Anniversary Special', is currently trending on 2nd in the YouTube gaming category.

Mythpat’s Free Fire ID

Mythpat’s Free Fire ID is 2276730840, and his in-game alias is mythpattttt.

Mythpat has so far played a total of 7 matches. He played two solo games and won 1 of them while killing 26 enemies in total. He also played one squad match and has two kills in it.

Lifetime stats

Mythpat also played four clash squad matches and has one Booyah.

His stats in Clash Squad

Mythpat’s YouTube channel

Mythpat started creating content on YouTube over two years ago. The first video on his channel was posted in July 2018. He currently has over 3.37 million subscribers and has also amassed over 550 million views combined.

His content is hilarious and engaging. You can click here to visit his YouTube channel.

Mythpat’s social media accounts

Mythpat is active on his Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Instagram: Click here

Facebook: Click here

Twitter: Click here

Mythpat also has a discord server; you can click here to join it.