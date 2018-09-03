Na’Vi.Dendi: The end of an era

If I ask you one name or one player that defines Dota2 who would you name? I’m pretty sure most of the veterans or the fans that have been following the DOTA scene since around TI1 would say Dendi. Before Miracle, before SCCC, before Midone or Abed there was Dendi.

Dendi is not only just a pro player but he is the face of Dota. Not just by Na’Vi but he is the most celebrated player by Valve as well. He is not just another legendary Mid laner, he is an Icon and an Idol for most people who started playing Dota years ago. However, every good thing comes to an end.

In E-sports most of the professionals retire around the age of 25-26. Your reflexes get slower, muscle memory stops working and you process the game slower as you grow old. New players join the scene and old one retires and move to casting or coaching as we have seen. Even though we knew it was inevitable but we never really wanted it to happen because we fans could not imagine Na’Vi without Dendi but the time has come.

It has finally been announced officially that Dendi will not be a part of the Navi’s active roster for the season 2018-2019. The man who has been there for 8 years will not scream from the player’s booth wearing the yellow jersey.

Na’Vi and Dendi:

For most of the fans, Na’Vi and Dendi are the same words. You can not imagine Na’Vi without Dendi or Dendi without Na’vi. Probably that’s what happens when a player stays loyal to one team for 8 years.

Dendi has been there since the beginning of Na'Vi’s professional roster. Dendi’s impact on every game was huge. Be it his fountain hooks or a regular mid pudge game or his templar assassin, Dendi has rescued Na'Vi every time they needed a rescue. The man has been there for the team whenever the team needed him. Remember his amazing Enigma at TI1? Or his ultra kill with Puck against Ehome. Na’Vi has become a part of Dendi’s life and vice versa.

