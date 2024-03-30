NAVI vs G2 - PGL CS2 Major Copenhagen 2024 Semifinals: Prediction, livestream details, and more

NAVI vs G2 will be the second semifinal of the PGL CS2 Major Copenhagen 2024. The esteemed event is in its final stages with only four teams remaining. The quarterfinal match of G2 fell prey to protestors but PGL is doing everything it can to provide a safe match.

But in the meanwhile, NAVI and G2 Esports will be fighting to make it to the finals of this first CS2 Major. In this article, we will explore which of the two has a better chance of making it to the finals.

NAVI vs G2 PGL Major Copenhagen 2024: Who will win this match?

Expand Tweet

Prediction

NAVI and G2 both are prime candidates for winning the trophy. Thanks to their seeding in the RMR tournaments, both teams skipped the opening round and entered the tournament directly in the elimination stage.

They had the same level of performance in the elimination stage too, having a record of 3-2. NAVI started their run in Copenhagen with a win against The MongolZ. In their second match of the round, they bested G2. However, they dropped two matches consecutively, against Team Spirit and Cloud9. In their fifth and final match, they defeated paiN gaming to move to the playoffs. NAVI clean-swept Eternal Fire in the quarterfinals to make it to the semis.

Expand Tweet

G2 also had a similar run as they started with a win against Furia. However, they lost to NAVI and Cloud9, pushing them to the edge of elimination. But the G2 team was revitalized on the brink of elimination and defeated ESSTATIC and Virtus.pro to move to the quarterfinals. In the QF, they defeated MOUZ flawlessly to move to the semis.

Judging from their Copenhagen run, both teams had a similar performance. However, the NAVI squad is performing exceptionally well as a team and has a higher chance of securing a win. G2 will have to bring their A-game to overtake NAVI's menacing firepower in the semifinals.

Head-to-head

NAVI and G2 Esports have gone against each other eight times since last year. Out of those matches, G2 only won three times. Rest of the five times, NAVI emerged victorious, along with their latest match in PGL Major Copenhagen.

Previous results

NAVI defeated Eternal Fire in the quarterfinals with a score of 2-0 to move to the semifinals. G2's latest match was a clean 2-0 win over MOUZ in the quarterfinals.

PGL CS2 Major Copenhagen 2024 rosters

Here are the expected rosters of NAVI vs G2:

NAVI

b1t

Aleksib

jL

iM

w0nderful

G2 Esports

huNter-

NiKo

m0NESY

HooXi

nexa

Livestream details

The date and timing for the PGL CS2 Major Copenhagen 2024 Semifinals featuring NAVI vs G2 are as follows:

PT: March 30, 12 pm

March 30, 12 pm CET: March 30, 8 pm

March 30, 8 pm IST: March 31, 12:30 am

To watch NAVI vs G2 live, you can visit the following websites:

Poll : Who do you think will advance to the Grand Final? NAVI G2 0 votes View Discussion