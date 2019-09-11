NBA 2K20: Best Small Forward Builds

Joseph Catalano FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 55 // 11 Sep 2019, 14:27 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

NBA 2K20 Dynasty mode allows you to customize your experience in the latest franchise of the game. There are lots of different builds and paths you can follow, whichever suits you the best. You can find our suggestion for the best point guard archetypes in the link here, along with the best shooting guards to build here. We now bring you the next position on the list, Small Forward.

Los Angeles Clippers Introduce Kawhi Leonard & Paul George

Small Forward is currently one of the hottest positions in the game right now. Players like Kawhi Leonard and Lebron James have insane attributes and are currently leading the pack. It isn't hard to see why people would choose to rock the position themselves to dominate in MyCareer.

#3: 3 Level Scorer

Build Creation: Skill Breakdown - Shooter, Physical Profile - #1, Agility

Player Creation: Height - 6'8", Weight - 201 Pounds, Wingspan - 80.0 inches

Takeover: Spot Up Shooter

2017 NBA Finals - Game Three

Setting Your Potential:

This build is for those who wish to be an elite scorer at the small forward position. It will give you great shooting stats with enough ball handling and speed to also be able to get past a defender and dunk it at the hoop. To make this build you will want to max out all four of the shooting stats; Midrange, 3pt Shot, Free Throw, and Post Fade, this will give you the max 30 shooting badge upgrades helping your player to be even more unguardable. For the finisher, you want to upgrade everything, giving you 10 badge upgrades in this area, playmaking is similar maxing out all three stats, giving you 14 badge upgrades. In the Defence/Rebounding category, all you need to do is spend the rest of your cap points on Perimeter Defence, Lateral Quickness and Block.

Badges:

This build allows you to get one of the highest amounts of badge upgrades of all small forward builds at 55 potential upgrades. With these upgrades, you will be able to get 6 HOF badges, all in shooting, 9 Golds, 1 Silver, and 2 Bronzes.

HOF - Corner Specialist, Deadeye, Difficult Shots, Tireless Shooter, Volume Shooter, Range Extender

Advertisement

Gold - Acrobat, Contact Finisher, Pro Touch, Quick Draw, Catch n Shoot, Handles for days, Ankle Breakers, Space Creator, Unpluckable

Silver - Quick First Step

Bronze - Fancy Footwork, Tireless Defender

1 / 3 NEXT