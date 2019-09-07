NBA 2K20: Best Shooting Guard Builds

Joseph Catalano FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 7 // 07 Sep 2019, 14:14 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Washington Wizards v Boston Celtics

On to our next installment of Best Builds in the newly released segment of the NBA 2K dynasty. You can find our suggestion for the best point guard archetypes by clicking on my profile, but now onto the next position, Shooting Guard.

The two-guard can be a deadly position on a basketball court. Historically it's one of the main and best scorers of a team's lineup and it has given us legends such as Michael Jordan and the legend Kobe Bryant.

We'll now take a look at how you can reach these same great heights as a shooting guard in MyCareer 2K20.

#3 Two Way Sharpshooter

Build Creation: Skill Breakdown - Shooting/Defending and Rebounding, Physical Profile - #1, Agility

Player Creation: Height - 6'6", Weight - 200 Pounds, Wingspan - 79.0 inches

Takeover: Spot Up Shooter

Setting Your Potential

This build will be perfect for your MyCareer or if you want to go online in the park. The ability to knock down shots and defend any guard you come up against is incredibly value in this game.

To make this build you want to max out all finishing attributes except for the post hook which will rest at 50. For shooting max out mid-range shot and three-pointer while getting free throw and post-fade to 77 and 57 respectively.

Playmaking, max out ball handling and get pass accuracy to a 70 and then lastly for the defensive and rebounding category max out perimeter defence, steal, block and lateral quickness, while getting interior defence to 62 and putting the rest on defensive rebounding.

Advertisement

Badges

With this two way sharpshooter build you will be able to gain 43 badge upgrades, which due to the great all-roundness of this archetype you will be able to spread that across 19 total badges. This build will get 1 HOF badge, four Gold, 12 Silvers and three Bronzes.

HOF - Clamps

Gold - Brick Wall, Intimidator, Pick Pocket, Pick Dodger

Silver - Acrobat, Giant Slayer, Consistent Finisher, Contact Finisher, Slithery Finisher, Catch n Shoot, Corner Specialist, Deadeye, Flexible Release, Range Extender, Space Creator, Ankle Breaker,

Bronze - Tireless Scorer, Slippery Off Ball, Unpluckable,

1 / 3 NEXT