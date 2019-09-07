NBA 2K20: How to quickly earn VC in the game

If you've played any previous NBA 2K game, then you will know the importance of VC. Standing for 'Virtual Currency', just like always in the new NBA 2K19 game, VC can be used in countless ways across multiple game modes.

VC is crucial in this game whether it is to upgrade your MyTeam by buying packs to find that superstar player you desperately need, or if you need to upgrade your MyCareer pro to take on the NBA or dominate in the park.

While you can always buy VC through microtransactions in the game, this is not always the most fun way to go about your gameplay, or the cheapest. So we take a look at some insightful ways to earn VC as efficiently as possible.

#3 MyCareer Mode

NBA 2K League Draft

Often in life, the simple way is the best and that is no different here. Simply point the best way to earn VC in NBA 2K20 has been the same for years, play the game and play it a lot. While some modes, like MyTeam, don't allow you to earn VC through playing, MyCareer mode is based around it.

For those who enjoy the grind of MyCareer, and what to natural upgrade their player without spending hundreds of dollars on top of purchasing the game, MyCareer is the best mode to earn VC through while enjoying playing the game.

Although MyCareer is a great way to casually earn VC, there are specific ways to play to max out the output compared to time spent playing. The past few years of 2K have focussed on allowing players to receive endorsements, and thus VC through them, focussing your efforts in achieving these as quickly and as often as possible will produce the greatest output of VC for your time spent on the game.

The best way to do this is by increasing your likeability as a player, it is simple just as in real life, the more fans you have got the more money people are willing to pay you to endorse their products. Focus on gaining fans early and you'll have all the VC you need in no time.

