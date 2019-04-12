×
NBA 2K20: Release Date Update, Trailer, New Features & Gameplay Details

Arvind S
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
14   //    12 Apr 2019, 18:01 IST

NBA 2K20 is expected to be bigger and better than ever
NBA 2K20 is expected to be bigger and better than ever

After failing to deliver a game that ironed out all the chinks in previous NBA 2K editions, 2K are set to make massive improvements to their upcoming release, NBA 2K20

The recent seven-year, US$1.1 billion licensing deal signed between the NBA and Take-Two Interactive is expected to make the upcoming release the biggest and most-eagerly awaited NBA game of all time.

Release date

While developers have not announced an official release date as yet, accurate deductions can be made from release dates of previous editions.

The first 2K game was released in the month of November, but the last 4 versions - NBA 2K16, NBA 2K17, NBA 2K18 and NBA 2K19 - were all released in September.

That's not expected to change this time around, with NBA 2K20 set to hit stores in late September.

New features and gameplay changes

Developers have kept the finer details of the game firmly under wraps, however, rumours suggest there could be a few interesting features introduced, including the WNBA. The WNBA was initially expected to be a part of NBA Live, but leaks from players themselves have indicated that this might not be true and that the women's counterpart to the National Basketball Association could feature in 2K 20.

Earlier this year, Atlanta Dream point guard Renee Montgomery claimed she had visited 2K's scanning room. The scanning room is where all players who are a part of the game are scanned and photographed in order to develop their character as realistically as possible.

Following Montgomery's reveal, A’ja Wilson also took to Twitter to post a photograph of herself in the same scanning room Montgomery had visited.

While this seems to be a clear indication that the players will indeed be a part of the game, they could just feature in the My Career mode and not in the WNBA.

Offline My Career and Celebrations

This is one feature 2K fans have been clamoring for for ages. Not everyone likes to take their career online, which they have been forced to do in past editions. But all that could change this time around.

Moreover, with an increase in the transparency of the virtual currency and loosening of player caps, gameplay is set to improve manifold. 2K20 is also expected to have a host of new, much more realistic celebrations as developers strive to improve realism and overall gaming experience.

NBA 2K20 will be available on almost all platforms, including PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

The trailer is expected to drop during the Electronic Entertainment Expo - E3 - in June.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest Video Game News.

