NBA 2K21 Next-Gen Gameplay Trailer: Zion Williamson, Stephen Curry and more

A brand new NBA 2K21 trailer has arrived, and it offers a look into the stunnning next-generation gameplay.

The successor to NBA 2K20 was originally released on the 4th of September for PC, PS4, Xbox, Microsoft Windows and Nintendo Switch, and is now all set for a re-release on the 10th and 12th of November respectively, for the upcoming next-generation consoles - The Xbox series S/X and the Playstation 5.

In the latest trailer, we get to witness some ultra-realistic visuals of the fast-paced gameplay, as the court comes to life like never before:

Featuring the song 'Trampoline' by SHAED in the background, the latest next-generation gameplay trailer is an absolute visual treat, as we get to witness a barrage of shots, which showcase exactly what lies in store for Xbox X and PS5 players.

NBA 2K21 brings the court to life in glorious fashion

From the roar and energy of the crowd, to crunch situations involving crucial three pointers, the developers of the game seem to have pulled out all the stops with the latest gameplay reveal trailer.

Advertisement

Moreover, we also get a look at how the digital avatars of NBA stars Zion Williamson and Stephen Curry look in-game - both of which seem to be spitting images of their real-life counterparts.

Stephen Curry in NBA 2K21 (Image Credits: NBA 2K21/ YouTube)

The trailer has also received praise for its graphics, which is a major enhancement over NBA 2K20 and its previous trailer, which was pretty much 'all sweat'.

Apart from stunning gameplay shots, there is also a cinematic sequence involving a player making his way onto court, only to be greeted by the raucous roar of the crowd, which also seems to have received a major revamp in terms of realism.

Also, in another update, the game mode called 'The Neighbourhood' seems to have officially been removed/replaced:

From an expansive new soundtrack featuring 202 songs, to new additions in MYCAREER, here are further updates expected to be incorporated the game:

Advertisement

Fans certainly seem to be pleased with the next-gen NBA 2K21 trailer, and have responded warmly on Twitter so far:

NBA 2K21 next gen graphics 🤯 pic.twitter.com/JrkST6p9MS — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) October 6, 2020

WOAH W — Poole DF (@Poole_DF) October 6, 2020

This Look Real Af — 𝗜 𝗞𝗻𝗼 𝗕𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗶𝘁 (@BanditGrinds) October 6, 2020

I know we all only care about park. But these graphics are insane. Literally looks real at certain points 🔥🔥 — CoachDuke 😈💫 (@CoachDuke_) October 6, 2020