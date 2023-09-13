NBA 2K24 review: Missed 3-pointer, scores on rebound

September is a big month for the sports lover in me, as it saw the much-awaited release of NBA 2K24. The game became available at midnight on September 8. I could choose between playing the current-gen version on my Xbox Series S or trying out the old-gen on my much superior PC. For this review, I opted for the former, and based on the negativity on Steam, I seem to have made the right choice.

However, playing on the current-gen doesn't automatically make NBA 2K24 very good. Of course, 2K Games has made some additions to the current gen while forgetting the old gen completely. However, The less we say about the latter, the better.

That being said, my overall gameplay sessions, spread across the different game modes the game offers, had its fair share of positives. But there are moments when I felt things could have been so much better.

NBA 2K24's new additions help to improve the overall gameplay

If you have been following the social media channels of NBA 2K, you will be aware of all the new features that have been added. As mentioned earlier, the gameplay content additions are heavily skewed for the version that runs on the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series XlS consoles.

Gameplay

Expand Tweet

If something called ProPLAY wasn't coming to NBA 2K24, I might have just played the PC version. However, I was eager to try out this new mechanism, being a lover of HyperMotion in the FIFA series. First things first, ProPLAY isn't a gimmick, and it does cause plenty of noticeable changes.

The gameplay has been slightly made slower due to ProPLAY, but it adds to the realistic feel. The NBA superstars feel like them, and their animations are close to their real-life versions. Sometimes, you won't notice the differences as you stay busy in offense and defense. Nevertheless, ProPLAY adds to the overall immersive feel and makes the gameplay much more realistic.

Another huge boost to this year's release is crossplay - once again, it's a current-gen exclusive feature. I have plenty of mixed feelings about it, as, on one hand, it helped me find matches at ease. The waiting times for any multiplayer match were short, and once a player was found, the matches started pretty quickly. However, some of the sessions were laggy due to the capacity (or lack of it) on servers.

Some of my matches were extremely smooth, and I barely noticed any lag. The rest were laggy, with a noticeable time difference between my button press and its execution. The server problem isn't an isolated case if social media is to be believed.

To summarize, there are definite improvements to the gameplay, and I prefer realistic renditions, even if it means I have to resort to a slower style. After all, the world of video games is pushing for the simulation experience, and it's good that Visual Concepts also believes in doing so.

Modes

This is arguably the biggest aspect of this review, as there are so many things to do. Let's discuss the MyCareer mode, which has new affiliations, a rep system, and an entirely new location.

That's not all, as the badge system has been completely revamped. Unlike previous instances, badges are directly connected with how you play. If you shoot a lot, relevant badges will level up quicker at the cost of other options.

MyCareer now comes with player templates (Image via 2K Sports)

Whoever considered implementing the NBA player templates at character creation in NBA 2K24's MyCareer mode should get a raise. I don't have much use for it as I like creating from scratch with the help of build guides. However, I can easily see the value of these templates and how they could be incredibly useful for many.

I also like the new badge system and how it works. I had no big issue with the older system, but the new mechanic is far more convenient. MyCareer might not have undergone any radical changes in NBA 2K24, but the new additions are interesting. However, I wish I could have said the same about the changes made to the MyTeam mode.

If you're familiar with 2K Games' take on Ultimate Team, there's no Auction Market anymore. Instead, the prices of cards are fixed, including a deal of the day that features a special item the developers chose. The new market will be a good choice if you want any particular card for your squad. However, one major issue - 2K Sports is deciding the price of a card, and the top ones are costly.

MyTeam, for the most part, is the same, but the new Salary Cap mode in NBA 2K24 is interesting. Each card has a certain salary attached to it, and the aim is to build a squad that stays within the limit. The weekly limits will be revised to keep players on their toes, and I found it interesting.

I didn't enjoy the new system that Visual Concepts introduced in multiplayer sessions. If you quit a match early, you will get temporary bans. You can still play the offline games, but this is an unnecessary addition.

In NBA 2K24, it is easy to lose the plot quickly and end up at a point where you know you won't win. However, being forced to keep playing makes very little sense, and 2K Sports has hidden its own deficiencies with this new method.

There are subtle additions to the other modes, and Mamba Moments is back. It's a wonderful tribute to the legendary career of Kobe Bryant and relives some of the most iconic moments from his glittering career. However, the number of available moments has more than halved from two years ago.

Similarly, the MyNBA eras now have one more based around LeBron James. I am always a fan of more content instead of less, and this new era is a nice touch. One mode that could have done with more love is The W. There isn't any noticeable change as such, and, likely, women's basketball won't be on the top of the list of too many NBA 2K24 players. Moreover, The W is only available on current-gen systems, so a large part of the community won't be able to access it due to limitations on their platforms.

Performance

Barring the laggy online matches in certain instances, I had only a few troubles in NBA 2K24. Despite being the weaker console, the Series S's performance levels were satisfactory and consistent. The only stuttering I had was briefly when a new match started, which was for about a second.

2K Games has done more work on crowd chants, arena lighting, and more. However, these are all areas you will pay little attention to during your gaming sessions in NBA 2K24.

In conclusion

NBA 2K24 is a no-nonsense addition to the popular basketball franchise that has made a name for itself over the last two decades. While Visual Concepts has retained the same game engine, there's plenty in it to keep the players invested. Whether you like single-player matches or want to play competitively, the different game modes provide plenty of options.

However, certain areas need improvement, and I am not even going into discussing the old-gen mode. If the Steam reviews are a testament, 2K Sports and Visual Concepts have done a terrible job with it. Even on current gen, the server performances need to be improved.

The introduction of ProPLAY and crossplay to NBA 2K24 are brilliant additions, but some of the previous issues with the game being pay-to-win remain. The new Season Pass upgrades might not have direct advantages, but they enable players to get special cards and additional VCs. Hopefully, there will be no long-running issues in these departments in the future.

NBA 2K24 review

Detailed scorecard (Image via Sportskeeda)

Reviewed On: Xbox Series S (Review code provided by 2K Games)

Platform: Windows, Xbox One, PS4, Xbox Series XlS, PS5, Nintendo Switch

Publisher: 2K Games

Developer: Visual Concepts

Release Date: September 8, 2023