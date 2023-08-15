NBA 2K24 releases gameplay trailer featuring the revolutionary ProPLAY technology

The gap between real life and virtual narrows down as much as possible with NBA 2K24's ProPLAY technology, which will be available in the upcoming launch.

Publisher 2K Sports revealed the maiden trailer minutes ago on the game's official social media account. This is the first instance where the developers have provided a hint at how the new system will be implemented.

Many fans had previously thought that ProPLAY would be a separate game mode. Visual Concept has already introduced something similar to WWE 2K23, but things will be different in NBA 2K24. While everything isn't explicitly explained in the new trailer, it seems that ProPLAY will be available universally across all the game modes.

NBA 2K24's ProPLAY could completely change the way the game works

There has been little change to the NBA 2K series in recent times, even after the introduction of new-gen consoles. That could all change in the coming days once NBA 2K24 is globally available on all applicable platforms. The new ProPLAY technology seems to focus heavily on authentic and realistic gameplay.

In simpler words, the movements of the superstars will be identical to their real-life versions. 2K Sports has also blended moments in the trailer where Kevin Durant replicates his real-life shooting action as in-game footage. He isn't the only one, as Nikola Jokic, Jordan Poole, and Tyrese Haliburton are just some of the superstars revealed.

There's one sad bit of news, as this gameplay feature will not be available on current-gen systems. Only those on PS5, Xbox Series X, and the Xbox Series S can enjoy this upcoming feature. PC players will also have to miss out as 2K Sports has been unable to upgrade the platform to next-gen.

Nevertheless, those on next-gen consoles have a lot to look forward to as the September 9 release date comes close. 2K Sports could reveal more information in the coming days, and a set of reveals is planned throughout August and September.

Next-gen consoles will also be able to enjoy cross-play for the first time in the history of the NBA 2K series. It seems that Visual Concept has decided to take an ambitious path with NBA 2K24, at least on PS5 and the Xbox Series XlS.

