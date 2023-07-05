Will NBA 2K24 have crossplay?

NBA 2K24 is set to become the latest addition to the basketball game franchise when it releases later in 2023. 2K Sports hasn’t disclosed the release date as of writing, but the predicted timeline will be around early September.

One of the biggest features on the wishlist of many is the presence of crossplay.

It has been a long demand for players who want to play against their friends and other community members without being limited by their platforms. It becomes even more necessary as NBA 2K24 will release on PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and the Nintendo Switch.

Players have different platforms of choice, so crossplay is vital in modern times. 2K Sports has neither confirmed nor denied the inclusion of crossplay in the upcoming launch. However, it seems more likely that there won’t be crossplay in NBA 2K23’s successor.

Why is NBA 2K24 unlikely to feature crossplay?

NBA 2K23 is nearing the end of its annual cycle, yet there’s no crossplay feature. Players can progress (those on old-gen consoles can transfer their progress to next-gen within the same family). However, full-scale crossplay is yet to be implemented in NBA 2K23 and seems highly unlikely.

When it comes to sports games, publishers like EA Sports have implemented crossplay across titles like F1 23 and FIFA 23. The upcoming title Madden 24, will also have the same facilities. However, EA Sports tested crossplay in a limited fashion on older titles before their full implementation.

2K Sports is yet to signal such an activity in the coming days. NBA 2K23 players are enjoying the content, which includes a ton of free Dark Mattmany. When it comes to crossplay, there hasn’t been any new development.

If 2K Sports follows the same routine, NBA 2K24 will release about two months from now. It’s unlikely they will implement crossplay without testing it in the open. Moreover, the developers have been vocal about the differences between next-gen and current-gen devices.

Will NBA 2K24 get next-gen features on PC?

Unlike the possibility of crossplay, PC players getting next-gen features seems far more likely. Once again, readers are advised to follow the official news from the developers before drawing any conclusions. However, given that it’s the latter half of 2023, there’s no reason not to implement next-gen features in PC.

Official news surrounding NBA 2K24 is expected after the official trailer is introduced. The game will soon become available for pre-order across all available platforms. It also remains to be seen who will be the cover athlete for the

