Ranking the top 5 games in the NBA 2K series as we move closer to the release of NBA 2K22

NBA 2K22 is just days away from its release, with a number of new features and overall ratings for players already having been announced. This year, the likes of LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry and Milwaukee Bucks’ newly crowned champion Giannis Antetokounmpo will share the title of being the joint-best rated players, each boasting of an overall of 96.

The overall list of the best rookies and three-point shooters did not throw in too many surprises. Regardless, fans are excited about the game considering the extent of new features that have been promised. The NBA 2K series has seen a range of editions that were recognized as some of the best ever, with the 2K22 game vying for a similar stature. In this article, we look at the top five games of the series so far:

Looking at the top five NBA 2K games as NBA 2K22 set to be released on September 10th

While the graphics and overall quality of the game has undoubtedly become better with each passing year, some editions of the NBA 2K series are recognized for various reasons. This might be due to the pricing of the game, an improvement over recent counterparts or simply a matter of fan-convenience and opinions. Regardless, the following article looks at the five best games of the series so far:

#5 NBA 2K1

NBA 2K1 obviously pales in comparison of graphics and gameplay due to changing technology. However, the game is often recognized as the first truly global edition of the NBA 2K series. The NBA 2K released the previous year had decent reviews but did not feature an online multiplayer mode.

It was the NBA 2K1 that gave the series life and started the game’s journey to become the most popular online basketball multiplayer in the world. NBA 2K1 also featured a revamp of the career mode and was the first edition of the game to gain global acclaim.

#4 NBA 2K17

The NBA 2K17 game introduced a range of career and MyTeam related features, including allowing players to relocate franchises to different cities. The NBA's 2K16 edition was often recognized as the best game of the series as it features the biggest ever revamp and introduction of the new MyLeague mode.

Regardless, NBA 2K17 took things to the next level with respect to both graphics and gameplay, and was the first edition of the game that focussed on realism. NBA 2K17 allowed a wide range of customizations and team changes including allowing custom players to play in the MyLeague mode.

