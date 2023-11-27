NBA 2K24 Season 3 patch notes: All major changes and updates

The NBA 2K24 Season 3 patch notes have been announced by developer Visual Concepts and publisher 2K Games ahead of the new season. Since the game's launch in September, the developers have made regular tweaks and changes to ensure gameplay is improved. The forthcoming update will be applicable mostly for the next-gen version and includes several gameplay updates.

Additionally, the NBA 2K24 Season 3 patch introduces cosmetic updates. Once the latest patch is installed, players can experience all the major changes within their respective clients. The patch, yet to go live, will be available soon, and the notes can also be found on the official Discord community.

Complete NBA 2K24 Season 3 patch notes

The main focus of the NBA 2K24 Season 3 patch centers around the upcoming content. As Season 3 goes live on December 1, the latest patch features some important tweaks to the gameplay.

NBA 2K24 Season 3 patch gameplay

Fixed an issue that was causing inadvertent basket interference violations when dunking.

Reduced the frequency of lost ball fumbles when ball handlers collide with defenders.

Tweaked "Bad Block Attempt" teammate grade logic.

Increased the defensive movement speed gap relating to Lateral Quickness.

Fixed a rare issue causing some layups to "block themselves," which led to missed easy layup attempts.

Defensive reactions (including anklebreakers) will no longer be played on simple dribble stop animations.

Fixed an exploit that allowed double-dribbles with certain emotes.

NBA 2K24 Season 3 patch CITY/PRO-AM/REC/THEATER

Many improvements to performance, stability, and visuals have been made to enhance the overall experience in the City.

The quest requirements for joining an affiliation have been lowered to allow users to more easily join their affiliation of choice.

Players will now retain their badge progression in the REC when all opposing players quit at the end of the game.

Addressed an issue that could cause players on opposing teams to be wearing the same uniforms in REC games.

Resolved an issue preventing certain camera settings from carrying over between games in the City.

Fixed a rare disconnect that could occur in Starting 5 games.

NBA 2K24 Season 3 patch MyCAREER/QUESTS/PROGRESSION

Multiple fixes and adjustments have been made to improve the overall quest experience and ensure proper progression and quest completion throughout the mode.

Continued updates have been made to the visuals and flow for in-game record-breaking performances.

Fixed a hang that could occur in gameplay following certain record-breaking cinematic sequences.

Resolved an issue causing the record for 3PM in a season to be re-celebrated each game when the total got exceptionally high.

Addressed an issue that could cause GOAT moments specific to the rookie season to be triggered in later seasons.

The "Team Takeover - Player Lock" option will now correctly persist between games and saves.

Fixed an issue that could cause user-customized rotations to get reset going into NBA games.

Made improvements to simulated games to better replicate MyPLAYER’s stats earned in played games.

Resolved a rare hang that could occur during Test Build games when playing with specific teams.

Completing the Level 4 objectives for the Puma and Under Armour endorsement deals will now properly earn the expected rewards.

Fixed a rare issue that could prevent the 7th game in a series from being played in the Playoffs.

Resolved an occasional hang that could occur when accessing the Endorsements menu.

NBA 2K24 Season 3 patch MyTEAM

Various improvements and updates have been made to menus throughout MyTEAM.

In Triple Threat modes, crowd members will no longer walk onto the court when the ball is on the opposite side, and they will not preemptively rush the court before game point.

Substituted players will now properly receive active Coach Boosts.

Addressed an issue preventing certain Coach Boosts from triggering in valid situations.

Fixed a rare situation where the in-game Agenda Tracker would not accurately report current progress.

Resolved an issue in Clutch Time that could cause the next game played to not count.

Fixed a rare hang that could occur during Triple Threat Challenge gameplay.

Ensured the correct shoe is applied to a Player Card when multiple of the same Shoe Card is owned.

Fixed an issue preventing adjusted Team Communication settings from being used in multiplayer game modes.

NBA 2K24 Season 3 patch MyNBA/THE W

Various stability fixes and improvements have been made for MyNBA, MyNBA Online, and The W.

Addressed an issue in MyNBA that could inadvertently allow ineligible players to be signed to contract extensions in the offseason.

Made an additional change to prevent certain players in MyNBA from being updated to younger heads rather than older ones when an age likeness update occurs.

Fixed a rare hang that could occur during gameplay in MyNBA when playing with an imported created player on a customized expansion team.

The Potential column now sorts correctly when doing a Fantasy Draft in both MyNBA and MyWNBA.

The Admin Activity Log menu has been added to MyNBA Online.

Support for contract extensions has been added to MyNBA Online.

Resolved a hang that could occur in the offseason in MyNBA Online during the Player Progression period when a roster menu is accessed.

Fixed a hang that could occur in the offseason in MyNBA Online during an expansion draft when starting in a past era.

The Bet on Woman trophy in The W will now properly unlock when completed.

Although the NBA 2K24 Season 3 patch notes are now available, the new content of the upcoming season hasn't been revealed. It will be interesting to learn about which special cards will be introduced in NBA 2K24 Season 3.