NBA 2K24 Season 1: Release date, highlight rewards and more

NBA 2K24 will release worldwide on September 9, 2023, and 2K Sports has already given a sneak peek of the main Season 1 content following the introduction of Premium passes.

Seasons have been the main source of engagement for players, and it's getting a significant overhaul. 2K Sports has confirmed some of the major rewards that will be available as part of the first seasonal pass.

Unlike NBA 2K23, there won't be a separate seasonal reward track for the players. Instead, they will work on a combined track containing 80 levels of rewards.

However, those who opt for the Pro or Hall of Fame Premium Pass will get even more rewards during Season 1.

Here's a look at all the essential information that has been confirmed so far:

NBA 2K24 Season 1 release date

While 2K Sports hasn't explicitly stated the date, it's expected to be on September 9. It's the exact date when the global launch takes place across all available platforms, and it's very likely that players will be able to grind for different rewards from day one.

Readers are still advised to wait for official confirmation from the publishers and developers before the game's release.

NBA 2K24 Season 1 Pro Pass rewards

The Pro Pass is the first premium upgrade players can avail of in exchange for $9.99. It will come with 40 additional levels of rewards, along with the chance to earn 45,000 VC.

Players will also have access to 20,000 earnable MT tokens and unlock an 89-rated Ruby Giannis Antetokounmpo immediately. Notably, this special Antetokounmpo card isn't a part of the reward track, and it's unlocked immediately.

NBA 2K24 Season 1 Hall of Fame Pass rewards

The Hall of Fame premium upgrade is the costlier of the two and comes at a price of $19.99. It contains many rewards available as part of the Pro pass, but there are some bonus items. This includes 15,000 VC, which will be unlocked immediately for the players.

Additionally, players will also get 10-level skips, allowing for faster progression on their seasonal pass. They will also have access to a 15% boost in seasonal XPs to aid their causes of unlocking all the rewards.

What more will be present as part of the first season when the game releases remains to be seen, but it is sure to get fans hooked from day one.

