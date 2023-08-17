NBA 2K24 set to introduce new Season Passes with combined rewards

NBA 2K24 players will have plenty to explore across the different game modes, as 2K Sports will be introducing Season Passes once the upcoming release goes live.

Seasons have been the foundation of new events and rewards that keep players engaged throughout the year. It seems that the extent of these rewards will be a lot bigger this year, all thanks to two additional premium options which will be available.

Each season will have two premium options for players: Pro and Hall of Fame. Both the Pro and Hall of Fame Season Passes will require players to spend extra money to get them. Moreover, 2K Sports has also decided to combine the seasonal reward paths, and NBA 2K24 players will have to concentrate on only one linear path.

NBA 2K24's Season Pass will have additional rewards

In NBA 2K23, Seasons have witnessed separate sets of rewards divided across the MyCareer and MyTeam modes. In NBA 2K24, players will no longer have to bother about two tracks, as the reward path will be centralized. There will be 80 nodes of in-game items instead of the typical 40.

Moreover, the Pro and Hall of Fame season passes will allow players to get even more valuable items. Players will also be able to avail of a free option, which will come with a total of 80 rewards.

The Pro Pass will be the cheaper of the two options and will cost $9.99 to acquire. The Hall of Fame, with more rewards, will also be more expensive and cost $19.99 to get. Each of them will contain 40 extra rewards, so those who own either will get 120 seasonal items.

Moreover, both the Pro and Hall of Fame seasonal passes will let players get certain rewards immediately. The latter will also come with level skips and boost the rate at which NBA 2K24 players earn seasonal XPs.

As things stand, seasons will be pretty interesting in the upcoming release. With a revamped reward system, players can obtain many more items every season that will directly benefit their MyTeam and MyCareer progressions.

