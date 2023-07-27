NBA 2K24 event schedule announced - Release date, all game modes, and more

After a few weeks of radio silence, publishers 2K have given out a new schedule surrounding the upcoming release of NBA 2K24. The schedule has been posted on the game's official Twitter account, and as expected, August 2023 will be an extremely busy month for all the fans. Based on the list of things to come, fans will get a first glimpse at a lot of content set to arrive in the upcoming release.

Since the official announcement in July, fans have been excited to learn more. 2K Sports has given subtle hints at some things to come, including brand-new features on the next-gen consoles. However, the official information has been few and far until now, and so have the leaks. Thanks to tonight's schedule, NBA 2K24 players can make advanced plans about what's coming up for the next month.

All NBA 2K24 showcase events in August 2023

NBA 2K24 launches globally on September 9, 2023, and the developers will display plenty of content throughout August. According to the full schedule, here are the dates of importance for the fans to take note of and remember:

Week of August 14th - ProPlay Debut and general gameplay

Week of August 21st - The W (WNBA), Mamba Moments, MyNBA

Week of August 28th - MyCareer, The City, MyTeam

Week of September 4th - Season 1 and more

With tonight's announcement, some earlier rumors have also been confirmed. There was some speculation over a potential change to how seasons worked in NBA 2K23. It will also continue in the upcoming launch, so players should expect plenty of new content in the MyCareer and MyTeam modes.

The Mamba Moments returns after Kobe Bryant was confirmed as NBA 2K24's cover icon. Players can recreate the iconic moments on the virtual court, and it will be interesting to see what is included in Visual Concepts.

All eyes will be turned towards the second week of August to determine how ProPLAY will work in the game. Some rumors have suggested it might be similar to what's already in WWE 2K23. There's also a possibility that it could be a new gameplay-enhancing technology like HyperMotion in the FIFA series.

Fans must patiently wait for the next couple of weeks before the events kick off.

