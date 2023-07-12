NBA 2K24 MyCareer: Will the career mode be different than the previous game?

The MyCareer mode has been strange and unlikely to change with NBA 2K24. Despite the different approaches 2K Sports and Visual Concepts have tried, the overall reactions have always been mixed.

Many fans feel that implementing the online part has added to the overall sense of competition. Another section, though, reckons the same online part has made it too greedy for their liking.

While 2K Sports hasn’t gone overboard with things, the MyCareer mode will receive some changes. However, the extent of these tweaks will depend on the version of the game.

Based on the description in the public forum, NBA 2K24 will get a picturesque location on the PS5 and Xbox Series XlS versions. However, that’s not all, as the current-gen will also see some changes. Let's take a look at what to expect from the career mode in NBA 2K24:

What is the MyCareer mode in NBA 2K24?

The MyCareer mode allows you to create a character of your liking who begins as a rookie.

At first, your in-game skills will be relatively low, thanks to the basic state of your attributes. However, your character will soon begin to grow as you complete different quests and beat opponents.

The core features of the game mode are unlikely to change. So far, neither Visual Concepts nor 2K Sports have given any hints for such actions. However, the their official descriptions have confirmed that changes will come to the game mode.

What are the changes in NBA 2K24's MyCareer mode?

The bigger changes will be available in the next-gen version, which is only available on the PS5 and the Xbox Series XlS.

That includes a brand-new location, and NBA 2K24 will likely set the stage on a tropical island. It’s a nice change of scenery from the urban center of NBA 2K23.

Moreover, there are rumors about the return of the Rookie to the Hall of Fame scenario.

If it turns out to be true, it will definitely be an interesting addition. More quests are also expected to be available for the players to enjoy. Overall, a decent amount of new features are coming to the mode.

There’re no such features for users of the current-gen version, and PC players will again be stuck under it. There will be a new location, but it might not be as expansive as what could be available in next-gen.

One huge difference to the MyCareer mode on next-gen will be the introduction of cross-play, which could provide unprecedented competition.

