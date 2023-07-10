What is NBA 2K24 ProPLAY technology?

Among the several new additions to NBA 2K24, the ProPLAY technology is an intriguing one.

News about this feature came out with the cover reveal that showcased Kobe Bryant as this year’s face. It was expected by many that developers Visual Concepts and publishers 2K Sports might look to bring something new to celebrate their 25th anniversary. As things stand, the upcoming technology seems to be the grand gift waiting for fans.

However, it’s unclear what the ProPLAY technology is and how it will work in NBA 2K24. Some predictions have been based on something similar, which is available in WWE 2K23.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The latter is developed by Visual Concepts and published by the same company, which adds weight to the speculations. Let’s look at how the upcoming technology could be implemented in the basketball video game.

How will the ProPLAY technology work in NBA 2K24?

2K Sports has revealed interesting information about game modes and features coming to NBA 2K24.

However, they have remained tight-lipped about the ProPLAY technology and how it could be used. A small paragraph that roughly describes what fans can expect is the only description currently available.

If one is to interpret the same, the technology could be similar to the HyperMotion feature EA Sports have used in FIFA 22 and FIFA 23.

For those unaware, HyperMotion technology uses new animations based on their real-life counterparts. It allowed EA Sports to make the game more immersive and tactical on the next-gen version.

2K Sports might be on the same path, allowing players a better immersive experience. Despite the retention of the same game engine, a new set of animations could be very interesting. It will certainly liven up the experience, at least on the next-gen consoles.

Unfortunately for many fans, the upcoming feature will only be available on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series XlS. PC players will again have to make do with the current-gen version, which will also be available on the Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

Samuel Isaac dent @Isaac2kgoat @Intel2K If anyone's wondering, It's basically what 2k is doing with WWE 2k and their Showcase mode @Intel2K If anyone's wondering, It's basically what 2k is doing with WWE 2k and their Showcase mode

Another set of rumors hints at the ProPLAY technology being something like the Showcase mode in WWE 2K23.

It opens with scenes from real-life games that transition into in-game ones. It’s known that NBA 2K24 will have Kobe Bryant-inspired moments, which could translate into some of his iconic gameplays.

Whichever case it might be, users on next-gen consoles surely have something interesting to look forward to. It adds to the excitement created by the announcement of crossplay across all game modes.

Poll : 0 votes