Is NBA 2K24 next-gen on PC?

PC players can enjoy NBA 2K24 at the same moment as players on Xbox, PlayStation, and the Nintendo Switch platform. As always, 2K Sports will release the game on all platforms on the same day, scheduled for September 8, 2023.

However, there’s a major difference between the PC experience and what would be available on the next-gen consoles of PlayStation and Xbox. Hopes were high that 2K Sports and Visual Concepts would finally be upgrading the PC port to next-gen.

Unfortunately, the latest news will disappoint PC players, who will again have to enjoy current-gen features. While the core gameplay features are similar, there are major differences in gameplay. Moreover, some upcoming additions, including the much-wanted crossplay, will not be available on PC either. This is all down to the situation of the PC version of NBA 2K24.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Will NBA 2K24 be the current-gen on PC?

At least for one more year, PC players of the NBA 2K franchise will have to bear a limited experience. The current-gen nature of NBA 2K24 will be missing out on WNBA, if 2K Sports makes it the next-gen exclusive once again. This will surely disappoint fans, even though the current-gen version costs $10 less (standard edition).

RF_Ribeiro🦉 @Rib_2K I don't understand why. Now it's a good time for me to update this thread from last year -- The system requirements for NBA 2K on PC have been the same since NBA 2K16. And this now includes NBA 2K24. 8 Years of the same. I feel for the PC communityI don't understand why. Now it's a good time for me to update this thread from last year -- The system requirements for NBA 2K on PC have been the same since NBA 2K16. And this now includes NBA 2K24. 8 Years of the same. I feel for the PC community😭I don't understand why. https://t.co/f6crDZ3LAj

One guaranteed miss will be the crossplay feature - something the community has requested for a long time. 2K Sports and Visual Concepts will finally introduce crossplay, but it will be available only on the next-gen consoles. It could be implemented on PC in due time, but the chances are pretty grim.

This will be a major miss as crossplay can dynamically change the competition surrounding the game. Big-time publishers like EA Sports have implemented crossplay across titles like FIFA 23, and the upcoming Madden 24 will also have the same on PC. There’s no such delight in the store for NBA 2K fans in the near future.

$IrapforJesus @Iamthisiskg Welp pc isn't getting next gen for nba 2k24 Welp pc isn't getting next gen for nba 2k24 https://t.co/oKNGlyfwiy

The MyCareer mode is also getting some cool features, including new locations on next-gen. This is another key area where the changes, if any, will be limited to current-gen.

Why will NBA 2K24 be the current-gen on PC?

So far, Visual Concepts hasn’t said anything about why to keep PC as the current-gen. The decision will seem rather a strange one, as the next-gen consoles have been in existence since late 2020. However, the relatively smaller size of the PC community might have played its part in the decision.

Fans will certainly be hopeful that the current-gen engine will not lead to a sub-optimal performance for the fans.

Poll : 0 votes