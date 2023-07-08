What are the system requirements for NBA 2K24? Taking a closer look

NBA 2K24 is currently available for pre-order on multiple platforms, and the system requirements have also been announced. The hardware specifications became public once the upcoming title became available for pre-order on July 7.

Regarding platforms, 2K Sports is again targeting a multi-launch, including the current-gen consoles and Nintendo Switch. Of course, there will be noticeable differences between the current-gen and next-gen versions.

The latter will receive some more important updates, including introducing the fan-favorite crossplay. While the overall experience will still be limited on PC, knowing the system requirements will be vital for all NBA 2K24 players.

Thankfully, the demands for this year's release haven't gone up miraculously, and it's quite identical to the demands of NBA 2K23.

What are the minimum system requirements for NBA 2K24 on PC?

The minimum requirements are the bare minimum players will require on PC to run NBA 2K24. It should be enough for them to run the game okay, although they must reduce almost all the graphical settings to the minimum:

CPU: Intel® Core™ i3-2100 @ 3.10 GHz/ AMD FX-4100 @ 3.60 GHz or better

RAM: 4 GB

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTS 450 1GB/ ATI® Radeon™ HD 7770 1 GB or better

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 1024 MB

PIXEL SHADER: 5.0

VERTEX SHADER: 5.0

OS: Windows 7 64-bit, Windows 8.1 64-bit or Windows 10 64-bit

FREE DISK SPACE: 110 GB

SOUND CARD: Directx 9.0x

What are the recommended system requirements for NBA 2K24 on PC?

These settings will allow PC players to run NBA 2K24 without making any kind of sacrifices to the graphical render of the game. This is required by those who want to enjoy smooth gameplay and the best graphics:

CPU: Intel® Core™ i5-4430 @ 3 GHz/ AMD FX-8370 @ 3.4 GHz or better

RAM: 8 GB

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 770 2GB/ ATI® Radeon™ R9 270 2GB or better

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 2048 MB

PIXEL SHADER: 5.0

VERTEX SHADER: 5.0

OS: Windows 7 64-bit, Windows 8.1 64-bit or Windows 10 64-bit

FREE DISK SPACE: 110 GB

SOUND CARD: Directx 9.0x

There haven’t been noticeable changes to the system requirements due to the game continuing on the same engine. Moreover, PC players will again have to contend with the current-gen, as 2K Sports has kept next-gen exclusive to the Xbox Series XlS and PS5.

It also means that the PC platform will not be able to enjoy features like the new MyCareer city map and crossplay.

