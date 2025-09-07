NBA 2K26: Detroit Pistons player ratings

The player ratings for the Detroit Pistons in NBA 2K26 have been revealed, and the team appears fairly strong this season, at least on paper. Founded in 1941, the Pistons have qualified for seven NBA finals and won three of them. However, their last NBA triumph was two decades ago, and their recent history hasn't been promising.

This season, though, they have names like Cade Cunningham and Jalen Duren, leaving fans excited. This article lists the ratings of all Detroit Pistons players in NBA 2K26 to help one analyze the team properly ahead of the season.

Complete list of all Detroit Pistons player ratings in NBA 2K26

Here are the ratings for Detroit Pistons' players in the game:

PlayersPosition(s)OverallThree PointsDriving Dunk
Cade CunnighamPG/SG928375
Jalen DurranC823580
Ausar ThompsonSF/PF816691
Tobias HarrisPF/SF807875
Jaden IvySG/PG798485
Caris LeVartSG/SF788175
Duncan RobinsonSG/SF768470
Isiah Stewart PF/CF747370
Marcus SasserPF/C748250
Ron HollandSF/PF745980
Paul ReedC/PF727375
Javonte GreenPF/SF717885
Colby JonesSG/SF717275
Bobi KlintmannPF/SF697475
Chaz LanierSG688360
Daniss JenkinsPG/SG677560
Tolu SmithPF/C673770
Cade Cunningham has the highest ratings in the Detroit Pistons squad since he can play in both point guard and shooting guard positions. The versatility of the 92-rated star also allows him to be reliable in defense.

Jalen Durran, the team's center, helps the Pistons with their amazing defensive ability, while Ausar Thompson and Tobias Harris are effective on offense.

The Detroit Pistons also have players like Caris LeVert, Duncan Robinson, and Isaiah Stewart. However, apart from the aforementioned names, the rest of the team's reserves don't seem prepared to take things to the next level.

While many (who come after Ron Holland) of them possess excellent ratings with scoring three-pointers or dunks, their overall ratings are not that impressive.

Subhadip Dey

Subhadip Dey

Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.

He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.

Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.

When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.

HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also

Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football.

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
