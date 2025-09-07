NBA 2K26: Detroit Pistons player ratings

The player ratings for the Detroit Pistons in NBA 2K26 have been revealed, and the team appears fairly strong this season, at least on paper. Founded in 1941, the Pistons have qualified for seven NBA finals and won three of them. However, their last NBA triumph was two decades ago, and their recent history hasn't been promising.

This season, though, they have names like Cade Cunningham and Jalen Duren, leaving fans excited. This article lists the ratings of all Detroit Pistons players in NBA 2K26 to help one analyze the team properly ahead of the season.

Complete list of all Detroit Pistons player ratings in NBA 2K26

Here are the ratings for Detroit Pistons' players in the game:

Players Position(s) Overall Three Points Driving Dunk Cade Cunnigham PG/SG 92 83 75 Jalen Durran C 82 35 80 Ausar Thompson SF/PF 81 66 91 Tobias Harris PF/SF 80 78 75 Jaden Ivy SG/PG 79 84 85 Caris LeVart SG/SF 78 81 75 Duncan Robinson SG/SF 76 84 70 Isiah Stewart PF/CF 74 73 70 Marcus Sasser PF/C 74 82 50 Ron Holland SF/PF 74 59 80 Paul Reed C/PF 72 73 75 Javonte Green PF/SF 71 78 85 Colby Jones SG/SF 71 72 75 Bobi Klintmann PF/SF 69 74 75 Chaz Lanier SG 68 83 60 Daniss Jenkins PG/SG 67 75 60 Tolu Smith PF/C 67 37 70

Cade Cunningham has the highest ratings in the Detroit Pistons squad since he can play in both point guard and shooting guard positions. The versatility of the 92-rated star also allows him to be reliable in defense.

Jalen Durran, the team's center, helps the Pistons with their amazing defensive ability, while Ausar Thompson and Tobias Harris are effective on offense.

The Detroit Pistons also have players like Caris LeVert, Duncan Robinson, and Isaiah Stewart. However, apart from the aforementioned names, the rest of the team's reserves don't seem prepared to take things to the next level.

While many (who come after Ron Holland) of them possess excellent ratings with scoring three-pointers or dunks, their overall ratings are not that impressive.

