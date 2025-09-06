NBA 2K26: Dallas Mavericks player ratings

The Dallas Mavericks are among the best teams in NBA 2K26 and have been in the circuit since their inception in 1980. They have only won one title despite qualifying for the finals three times, and it has been 14 years since that triumph. However, with an 83 overall rating in the game this season, fans can be hopeful again.
This article provides the player ratings of all the Dallas Mavericks players in NBA 2K26 to help the fans analyze the team's strength ahead of the season.
Complete list of all Dallas Mavericks player ratings in NBA 2K26
The Dallas Mavericks players' ratings in the game are listed in the table below:
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Anthony Davis joined the Mavericks alongside Kyrie Irving back in the 2015-16 season and has become one of the team's icons. He is currently the team's highest-rated player and has helped them with his scoring ability in many matches.
Also read: All Boston Celtics player ratings in 2K26
On the other hand, Kyrie Irving, the second-highest-rated player, is strong defensively as well as reliable in his attacking prowess. His ability to score three-pointers gives the team its edge.
Also read: Player ratings of Atlanta Hawks in 2K26
While most of the Mavericks' first team squad consists of attackers, they also have some reliable defenders in the reserves, like Klay Thompson, D'Angelo Russell, and more. These are some of the big names in the NBA circuit, and they can turn the game in the Mavericks' favor at any time with their individual brilliance.
Also read: Cleveland Cavaliers player ratings in NBA 2K26
However, the reserves slightly lack the squad depth, as most of the reserves' ratings after Dante Exum indicate that they might not be prepared enough to crack the first team.
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.