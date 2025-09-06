NBA 2K26: Dallas Mavericks player ratings

The Dallas Mavericks are among the best teams in NBA 2K26 and have been in the circuit since their inception in 1980. They have only won one title despite qualifying for the finals three times, and it has been 14 years since that triumph. However, with an 83 overall rating in the game this season, fans can be hopeful again.

This article provides the player ratings of all the Dallas Mavericks players in NBA 2K26 to help the fans analyze the team's strength ahead of the season.

Complete list of all Dallas Mavericks player ratings in NBA 2K26

The Dallas Mavericks players' ratings in the game are listed in the table below:

Players Position(s) Overall Three Point Driving Dunk Anthony Davis C/PF 93 71 85 Kyrie Erving SG/PG 90 86 30 Cooper Flagg SF 82 80 80 Daniel Gafford C 80 29 75 Dereck Lively II C 80 52 83 PJ Washington PF/C 79 82 80 Klay Thompson SG/SF 79 89 65 D'Angelo Russell PG 78 75 45 Naji Marshal PF/SF 78 70 70 Max Cristie SG/SF 75 80 80 Dante Exum SF/SG 75 84 60 Caleb Martin PF/SF 74 78 70 Brandon Williams PG/SG 73 80 50 Jaden Hardy PG/SG 73 84 80 Dwight Powell C 72 78 65 Ryan Nembhard PG 68 77 30 Miles Kelly SG 68 77 70

Anthony Davis joined the Mavericks alongside Kyrie Irving back in the 2015-16 season and has become one of the team's icons. He is currently the team's highest-rated player and has helped them with his scoring ability in many matches.

On the other hand, Kyrie Irving, the second-highest-rated player, is strong defensively as well as reliable in his attacking prowess. His ability to score three-pointers gives the team its edge.

While most of the Mavericks' first team squad consists of attackers, they also have some reliable defenders in the reserves, like Klay Thompson, D'Angelo Russell, and more. These are some of the big names in the NBA circuit, and they can turn the game in the Mavericks' favor at any time with their individual brilliance.

However, the reserves slightly lack the squad depth, as most of the reserves' ratings after Dante Exum indicate that they might not be prepared enough to crack the first team.

