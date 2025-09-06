NBA 2K26: Cleveland Cavaliers player ratings

By Subhadip Dey
Published Sep 06, 2025 10:41 GMT
NBA 2K26 player ratings, Cleveland Cavaliers in NBA 2K26
The player ratings of Cleveland Cavaliers in NBA 2K26 (Image via 2K Games)

The Cleveland Cavaliers player ratings in NBA 2K26 have been revealed, and fans are excited to learn about the ratings of their favorite players from the team. The Cleveland Cavaliers are a Tier 2 team in the game, with an overall rating of 83. Founded in the seventies, the Cavs have managed to win one title after appearing in five finals.

Ad

This article lists the ratings of all the Cleveland Cavaliers players. Read on to learn more.

Complete list of the Cleveland Cavaliers NBA 2K26 player ratings

Check out the ratings of all the Cleveland Cavaliers players in the title:

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

PlayersPosition(s)OverallThree PointsDriving Dunks
Donovan MitchellSG/PG938592
Evan MobleyPF/C898085
Darius GarlandPG/SG878640
Jarett AllenC846385
De'Andre HunterPF/SF808470
Lonzo BallPF787875
Max StrusSF/SG778365
Larry Nance JrC/PF747585
Dean WadePF/SF747975
Sam MerrillSG/PG748445
Craig Porter Jr.PG728350
Jaylon TysonSF/PF728070
Luke TravorsSF/PF697465
Nae'Qwan Tomlin PF697480
Tyrese ProctorPG/SG697965
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Donovan Mitchell is the highest-rated player for the Cavaliers this season. He boasts an overall rating of 93, with an 85 rating in three-point shooting and a 92 rating in driving dunks. Mitchell, who joined the Cavaliers in the 17-18 season along with Jarett Allen, is the biggest asset of the current Cleveland team.

Also read: Atlanta Hawks player ratings in NBA 2K26

The Cavaliers also possess quite a threat up front with players like Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen, and others. Mobley is the second-highest-rated player on the team with an 89 overall rating.

Ad

Also read: Player ratings of Boston Celtics in 2K26

The Cavs also have players like Lonzo Ball, Max Strus, and Larry Nance Jr. on the bench to help the team whenever needed. Such squad depth makes the Cleveland Cavaliers a team to watch out for this season.

Also read: NBA 2K26 Gen 9 patch notes v1.2

However, while Cleveland has some of the best NBA players on their team, the dip in overall ratings of the players outside the first team might be concerning for the fans.

About the author
Subhadip Dey

Subhadip Dey

Twitter icon

Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.

He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.

Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.

When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.

HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also

Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications