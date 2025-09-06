NBA 2K26: Cleveland Cavaliers player ratings

The Cleveland Cavaliers player ratings in NBA 2K26 have been revealed, and fans are excited to learn about the ratings of their favorite players from the team. The Cleveland Cavaliers are a Tier 2 team in the game, with an overall rating of 83. Founded in the seventies, the Cavs have managed to win one title after appearing in five finals.

This article lists the ratings of all the Cleveland Cavaliers players. Read on to learn more.

Complete list of the Cleveland Cavaliers NBA 2K26 player ratings

Check out the ratings of all the Cleveland Cavaliers players in the title:

Players Position(s) Overall Three Points Driving Dunks Donovan Mitchell SG/PG 93 85 92 Evan Mobley PF/C 89 80 85 Darius Garland PG/SG 87 86 40 Jarett Allen C 84 63 85 De'Andre Hunter PF/SF 80 84 70 Lonzo Ball PF 78 78 75 Max Strus SF/SG 77 83 65 Larry Nance Jr C/PF 74 75 85 Dean Wade PF/SF 74 79 75 Sam Merrill SG/PG 74 84 45 Craig Porter Jr. PG 72 83 50 Jaylon Tyson SF/PF 72 80 70 Luke Travors SF/PF 69 74 65 Nae'Qwan Tomlin PF 69 74 80 Tyrese Proctor PG/SG 69 79 65

Donovan Mitchell is the highest-rated player for the Cavaliers this season. He boasts an overall rating of 93, with an 85 rating in three-point shooting and a 92 rating in driving dunks. Mitchell, who joined the Cavaliers in the 17-18 season along with Jarett Allen, is the biggest asset of the current Cleveland team.

The Cavaliers also possess quite a threat up front with players like Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen, and others. Mobley is the second-highest-rated player on the team with an 89 overall rating.

The Cavs also have players like Lonzo Ball, Max Strus, and Larry Nance Jr. on the bench to help the team whenever needed. Such squad depth makes the Cleveland Cavaliers a team to watch out for this season.

However, while Cleveland has some of the best NBA players on their team, the dip in overall ratings of the players outside the first team might be concerning for the fans.

