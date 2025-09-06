NBA 2K26: Boston Celtics player ratings

The NBA 2K26 player ratings for the Boston Celtics are out. Founded in 1946, the Celtics are among the top-tier teams in the league with an 82 overall rating. In their 75+ years of existence, they have managed to earn 18 titles out of their 23 final appearances.

The Boston Celtics have two players with 90 or more overall ratings. This article provides ratings of all the Boston Celtics players in NBA 2K26.

Complete list of all Boston Celtics player ratings in NBA 2K26

Check the table below for the ratings of all the Boston Celtics players in the game:

Players Position(s) Overall Three Points Driving Dunk Jayson Tatum PF/SF 94 85 89 Jaylen Brown SF/SG 90 78 94 Derrick White SG/PG 87 84 55 Anfernee Simmons SG/PG 81 82 89 Payton Pitchard PG 80 85 35 Sam Hauser SF/PF 76 87 60 Neemias Queta C 74 40 70 Chris Boucher C/PF 73 79 80 Luka Garza C 72 71 45 Josh Minnot SF/PF 71 70 80 Baylor Scheierman SG/SF 71 50 75 Xavier Tillman Sr. C 70 62 65 Jordan Walsh PF/SF 70 72 80 Hugo Gonzales SG 69 71 75 Amari Willams PF/C 69 55 80 Max Shulga PG/SG 68 80 45 RJ Luis Jr. SG/SF 68 73 80

Jaylen Brown joined the Celtics back in the 2016-17 season and is one of the team's most experienced players with 90 overall rating. His ability to drive dunks has made him a reliable starter. He is currently the team's second-highest-rated member.

Jayson Tatun and Derrick White joined Jaylen during the 2017-18 season, and since then, the trio has made the Celtics highly formidable sides in the NBA. Despite being a defender, Derrick has a 84 rating in shooting three pointers, which is a huge advantage for the team. Derrick, with his 87 overall rating, is the Celtics' third-highest-rated player.

Jayson Tatum, with his 94 OVR rating, is the highest-rated Celtic. The reliable shooter has 84 ratings in shooting three-pointers and 89 when it comes to dunking on opponents.

Players like Simmons and Pitchard on the first team also strengthen the squad further. The Boston Celtics possess great squad depth. They have players on the bench with 70+ OVR ratings who possess the ability to change the course of the game anytime.

