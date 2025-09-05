Top 50 all-time players in NBA 2K26

The list of the all-time greatest players in NBA 2K26 is out now, and the community is excited to learn about the ratings of their favorite athletes. While Michael Jordan and LeBron James remain the best players of the lot with the highest Overall ratings, familiar names like Kobe Bryant, Larry Bird, Magic Johnson, Shaquille O'Neal, and others also have impressive 95+ ratings.
This article mentions the top 50 all-time players in the popular basketball game. Read on to find your favorites in the list.
A comprehensive list of the 50 best all-timers in NBA 2K26
Check out the table below for the rankings of the top 50 all-time best players in the latest basketball title by 2K Games:
Michael Jordan remains the greatest NBA player of all time according to the official ratings list. Despite multiple entries with different teams, LeBron James has yet to match the greatness of Jordan, at least according to the in-game ratings.
There are several other players, including the likes of Kevin Durant, Steve Nash, and Shaquille O'Neal, who also made the list of the greatest NBA players of all time (according to official in-game ratings), and deservedly so.
Meanwhile, among the currently active players, Steph Curry and Nikola Jokic are some notable inclusions whose Overall ratings helped them qualify for the list of all-time greats.
The Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics are the two teams with the most entries in the list. Seven players from the former and five from the latter have been included among the all-time NBA greats in 2K Games' latest basketball title, and they are all considered legends of the sport.
