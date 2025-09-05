Top 50 all-time players in NBA 2K26

By Subhadip Dey
Published Sep 05, 2025
NBA 2K26 player ratings
List of the best 50 NBA 2K26 all-time player ratings (Image via 2K Games)

The list of the all-time greatest players in NBA 2K26 is out now, and the community is excited to learn about the ratings of their favorite athletes. While Michael Jordan and LeBron James remain the best players of the lot with the highest Overall ratings, familiar names like Kobe Bryant, Larry Bird, Magic Johnson, Shaquille O'Neal, and others also have impressive 95+ ratings.

This article mentions the top 50 all-time players in the popular basketball game. Read on to find your favorites in the list.

A comprehensive list of the 50 best all-timers in NBA 2K26

Check out the table below for the rankings of the top 50 all-time best players in the latest basketball title by 2K Games:

PlayersPosition(s)Overall ratings3 PointDunk
Michael Jordan (CHI)SG/SF998395
LeBron James (MIA)SF/PF998695
LeBron James (CLE)SF/PF998195
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (MIL)C/PF993685
Kobe Bryant (LAL)SG/SF998595
Wilt Chamberlain (GSW)C/PF994385
Hakeem Olajuwon (HOU)C/PF997175
Larry Bird (BOS)SF/PF999845
Magic Johnson (LAL)PF/SG998475
Kevin Garnett (MIN)PF/C986992
Tim Duncan (SA)PF/C987565
Shaquille O'Neal (LAL)C/PF982698
Dirk Nowitzki (DAL)PF/C989650
Bill Russell (BOS)C/PF982995
Giannis Antetokounmpo (MIL)SF/SG976991
Kevin Durant (OKC)SF/PF979580
Walt Frazier (NYK)PG/SG977861
Nikola Jokic (DEN)C978575
Julius Erving (BKN)SF/SG978298
Jerry West (LAL)PG/SG979525
Kevin Durant (GSW)SF/PF979590
Oscar Robertson (SAC)PG/SG979050
Chris Paul (NOP)PG97978327
Dwyane Wade (MIA)SG977885
Karl Malone (UTA)PF/C978075
John Stockton (UTA)PG/SG979325
Moses Malone (HOU)C/PF974385
Moses Malone (PHI)C/PF974385
Scottie Pippen (CHI)SF/SG977995
Vince Carter (TOR)SF/SG969099
Clyde Drexler (POR)SG/SF977998
Oscar Robertson (MIL)PG/SG968050
Allen Iverson (PHI)SG/PG968465
Bob Cousy (BOS)PG969525
Kevin Durant (BKN)PF/SF968985
Elgin Baylor (LAL)SF/PF968985
John Havlicek (BOS)SF/SG969475
David Robinson (SAS)C/PF967160
LeBron James (LAL)SF/PF968191
Kawhi Leonard (TOR)SF/PF968386
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (LAL)C/PF963185
Steve Nash (PHX)PG969425
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (OKC)PG/SG967875
Rick Barry (GSW)SF/PF957975
Joel Embiid (PHI)C957880
Kawhi Leonard (LAC)SF/PF958086
Kevin McHale (BOS)PF/C957865
Jerry Lucas (SAC)PF/C959070
Derrick Rose (CHI)PG957895
Dominique Wilkins (ATL)SF/SG957598
Michael Jordan remains the greatest NBA player of all time according to the official ratings list. Despite multiple entries with different teams, LeBron James has yet to match the greatness of Jordan, at least according to the in-game ratings.

The 2K26 player ratings list is out now (Image via 2K Games)

Also read: NBA 2K26 Gen 9 patch notes v1.2 update

There are several other players, including the likes of Kevin Durant, Steve Nash, and Shaquille O'Neal, who also made the list of the greatest NBA players of all time (according to official in-game ratings), and deservedly so.

Meanwhile, among the currently active players, Steph Curry and Nikola Jokic are some notable inclusions whose Overall ratings helped them qualify for the list of all-time greats.

Also read: NBA 2K26 system requirements

The Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics are the two teams with the most entries in the list. Seven players from the former and five from the latter have been included among the all-time NBA greats in 2K Games' latest basketball title, and they are all considered legends of the sport.

