NBA 2K26 system requirements: Minimum and recommended settings explored

NBA 2K26 will be released on September 4, 2025, on multiple platforms, including PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Being the latest installment in the renowned basketball simulation series, it is set to deliver stunning visuals and enhanced gameplay features.

As with any sports simulation title, ensuring your PC meets the required specifications is essential for a smooth gaming experience. This guide will look into the official system requirements of the latest NBA 2K title.

What are the system requirements for NBA 2K26?

NBA 2K26 is a moderately demanding title on PC (Image via 2K Games)

Apart from having incredible visuals, the new NBA 2K title features new and improved gameplay mechanics and physics, making the experience much more immersive. The game is not very CPU-intensive, so it can run on older models too. Having at least 8 GB RAM is necessary, and SSD storage is recommended.

Strangely, 2K26 requires having a GPU with a minimum of 5 GB VRAM, which isn't very common in 2025. We suggest having at least 6 GB of VRAM for smoother graphical performance. The recommended GPU is any 8 GB VRAM graphics card, which should be able to handle higher resolutions and graphics settings quite easily.

Being a GPU-intensive title, the game features rich visuals and player animations. Having a capable GPU can also come in handy to turn on Ray Tracing and higher quality textures, which can further improve your gaming experience by making the gameplay more realistic.

Minimum system requirements:

OS: Windows 10 64-Bit (latest update)

Windows 10 64-Bit (latest update) CPU: Intel Core i3-9100 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200

Intel Core i3-9100 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200 RAM: 8 GB

8 GB GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 5 GB or AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT 4 GB or Intel Arc A580

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 5 GB or AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT 4 GB or Intel Arc A580 DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Network: Broadband Internet connection

Broadband Internet connection Storage: 110 GB available space (SSD Required)

Recommended system requirements:

OS: Windows 11 64-Bit (latest update)

Windows 11 64-Bit (latest update) CPU: Intel Core i5-10600 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600X

Intel Core i5-10600 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600X RAM: 16 GB

16 GB GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 8 GB or AMD Radeon RX 5700 8 GB or Intel Arc A770

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 8 GB or AMD Radeon RX 5700 8 GB or Intel Arc A770 DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Network: Broadband Internet connection

Broadband Internet connection Storage: 110 GB available space (SSD Required)

That's about it for the system requirements for NBA 2K26. The game should run well on a mid-range gaming PC that meets at least the minimum system requirements. Being a GPU-intensive game, we recommend having a capable graphics card to attain good performance.

