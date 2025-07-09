NBA 2K26 release date, price, and cover stars

The NBA 2K franchise is back with its latest installment, NBA 2K26, and it’s shaping up to be one of the most exciting releases yet. The new edition promises enhanced gameplay, dynamic visuals, and iconic athletes on its covers. This year’s edition celebrates both rising stars and basketball legends, making it a must-have for fans of the sport.
When will NBA 2K26 release?
2K Games has officially announced that NBA 2K26 will be released on September 4, 2025. The announcement has fueled anticipation across the gaming and basketball communities.
The new NBA title will be available across multiple platforms like PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Windows PC, and even the Nintendo Switch 2. Moreover, fans on older-gen platforms like PlayStation 4 and Xbox One can also experience the newest addition to the NBA 2K series.
Prices of all NBA 2K26 editions
NBA 2K26 will come in multiple editions – Standard, WNBA, Superstar, and Leave No Doubt – each offering unique features and cover art. The Standard and WNBA editions are priced at $69.99 across all platforms.
The WNBA edition will be exclusively available at GameStop for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S in the US. Those who pre-ordered the Standard and WNBA Edition will get 2x MyTEAM Promo Packs and MyPLAYER Gamerplate.
As for the Superstar Edition, 2K Games has put a price tag of $99.99. Aside from the pre-ordering perks of the Standard edition, this NBA 2K26 variant will reward 100,000 VC, MyTEAM Content, and MyCAREER Content.
Leave No Doubt edition is primarily for collectors and comes with a hefty cost of $149.99. However, it also offers more rewards – 135,000 VC, MyTEAM Content, MyCAREER Content, Season 1 Pro Pass, and Summer Pass (Season 7-9 Pro Passes).
Who are the NBA 2K26 cover stars?
This year’s cover stars reflect a perfect mix of current excellence, women’s empowerment, and legendary achievement.
After delivering an MVP season, the Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander earned the spot on NBA 2K26 standard edition cover. Meanwhile, the WNBA edition features the Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese in her signature Reebok shoes.
Meanwhile, Carmelo Anthony graces the Superstar Edition after being added to Hall of Fame this year to celebrate his legendary career on the court. The fourth NBA 2K26 features all the three cover stars together.
NBA 2K26 not only promises improved gameplay but also honors the players who continue to shape basketball culture.
