NBA 2K26 release date, price, and cover stars

The NBA 2K franchise is back with its latest installment, NBA 2K26, and it’s shaping up to be one of the most exciting releases yet. The new edition promises enhanced gameplay, dynamic visuals, and iconic athletes on its covers. This year’s edition celebrates both rising stars and basketball legends, making it a must-have for fans of the sport.

Ad

When will NBA 2K26 release?

2K Games has officially announced that NBA 2K26 will be released on September 4, 2025. The announcement has fueled anticipation across the gaming and basketball communities.

The new NBA title will be available across multiple platforms like PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Windows PC, and even the Nintendo Switch 2. Moreover, fans on older-gen platforms like PlayStation 4 and Xbox One can also experience the newest addition to the NBA 2K series.

Ad

Trending

Prices of all NBA 2K26 editions

NBA 2K26 will come in multiple editions – Standard, WNBA, Superstar, and Leave No Doubt – each offering unique features and cover art. The Standard and WNBA editions are priced at $69.99 across all platforms.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The WNBA edition will be exclusively available at GameStop for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S in the US. Those who pre-ordered the Standard and WNBA Edition will get 2x MyTEAM Promo Packs and MyPLAYER Gamerplate.

As for the Superstar Edition, 2K Games has put a price tag of $99.99. Aside from the pre-ordering perks of the Standard edition, this NBA 2K26 variant will reward 100,000 VC, MyTEAM Content, and MyCAREER Content.

Leave No Doubt edition is primarily for collectors and comes with a hefty cost of $149.99. However, it also offers more rewards – 135,000 VC, MyTEAM Content, MyCAREER Content, Season 1 Pro Pass, and Summer Pass (Season 7-9 Pro Passes).

Ad

Who are the NBA 2K26 cover stars?

This year’s cover stars reflect a perfect mix of current excellence, women’s empowerment, and legendary achievement.

After delivering an MVP season, the Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander earned the spot on NBA 2K26 standard edition cover. Meanwhile, the WNBA edition features the Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese in her signature Reebok shoes.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Meanwhile, Carmelo Anthony graces the Superstar Edition after being added to Hall of Fame this year to celebrate his legendary career on the court. The fourth NBA 2K26 features all the three cover stars together.

NBA 2K26 not only promises improved gameplay but also honors the players who continue to shape basketball culture.

Read more sports simuation games-related content:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ripan Majumdar Ripan Majumdar is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in covering content related to mobile gaming, gaming tech, MMOs, and sports titles. Though he graduated with a BSc, journalism was his true calling; he has worked as a senior gaming and F1 writer for various sports news websites.



Ripan's love of gaming was sparked by Need for Speed: Most Wanted (2005), a title he often revisits. He's also very fond of the Assassin's Creed Ezio Trilogy and Pokemon Platinum.



Among popular streamers, he particularly admires Rachell "Valkyrae" and is deeply inspired by her.



Ripan's hobbies include making digital paintings, listening to audiobooks, and singing. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.