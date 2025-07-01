F1 25 brings F1 The Movie to life: New APXGP scenarios and drivers revealed

EA Sports has narrowed the wall between Formula 1 gaming and the Brad Pitt-starring F1 The Movie with brand-new cinematic scenarios in F1 25. The movie gained a lot of attention from fans and critics, who praised the actors' performances under the direction of Joseph Kosinski. Although there were moments in the movie that were exaggerated for dramatics, the overall package was a phenomenal experience.

Ad

Now after enjoying all high-octane moments on a big screen, fans would get to experience them from behind the wheel thanks to F1 25. Now, let's dive in to find more about the new movie scenarios in EA Sports' annual Formula One game.

NOTE: This article contains spoilers from F1 The Movie. Readers are advised to proceed at their own discretion.

F1 25 releases new scenarios to celebrate the movie playing in theatres

Those owning the F1 25 before the movie’s release got a glimpse into Brad Pitt’s performance in Scenario Chapter 1, as it incorporated movie footage as cutscenes. It showed Hayes arriving at Silverstone to test the APXGP F1 car, which eventually led to a crash. With The Movie now playing in theatres, EA Sports released more new Chapter Scenarios on June 30, 2025, to retell some of the thrilling scenes from the movie. However, these scenarios are exclusively available for players who pre-ordered the Iconic Edition or purchased it as standalone content.

Ad

Trending

Sonny Hayes and Joshua Pearce racing in the rain at Monza. (Image via EA Sports/SK Gaming)

The six scenarios would feature some of Formula One’s most iconic circuits like Silverstone, Monza, Zandvoort, Mexico City, Spa-Francorchamps, and Abu Dhabi. Each race demands sharp decision-making and precise execution, featuring dynamic weather conditions and strategic gameplay elements that push drivers to their limits. Moreover, completing all scenarios would reward players with an exclusive Sonny Hayes helmet that can also be used in F1 World and Driver Career mode.

Ad

In addition to the scenarios, players who buy the Iconic Edition before July 11 would also get to use APXGP in My Team mode, where they would be leading the team as Ruben Cervantes (Javier Bardem) and race as both Sonny Hayes (Brad Pitt) and Joshua Pearce (Damson Idris).

What are the F1 25 rankings of APXGP drivers?

EA Sports has faithfully adapted the personalities and capabilities of the film’s drivers into the game and gave them in-game ratings based on the movie’s lore. The overall rating and the individual attributes are listed below:

Ad





Driver







Experience







Racecraft







Awareness







Pace







Overall Rating







Sonny Hayes







94







93







88







84







87







Joshua Pearce







75







80







79







85







82





Ad

Sonny Hayes was once a young rookie with potential who retired from F1 after a life-threatening crash and returned after three decades. Despite being away from the F1 grid, the American driver showcased his excellence in other race series like Daytona, earning him the 94-Experience and 93-Racecraft. He no longer has the pace, but makes up for it with 88-Awareness. His overall rating is 87, making him a strong competitor who can fight for the top spot.

Ad

As for Joshua Pearce, he is a rookie with a lot of potential and an overall rating of 82. He might lack in every aspect when compared to Hayes. However, the Englishman has a stronger pace and could improve significantly in overall rating when used in Career Mode.

Pearce and Hayes is a great driver duo to manage during APXGP career mode. The young English prodigy would be a great choice to be the first driver for Ruben's team when Hayes's rating dropped due to his age.

Ad

Read more F1-rated articles below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ripan Majumdar Ripan Majumdar is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in covering content related to mobile gaming, gaming tech, MMOs, and sports titles. Though he graduated with a BSc, journalism was his true calling; he has worked as a senior gaming and F1 writer for various sports news websites.



Ripan's love of gaming was sparked by Need for Speed: Most Wanted (2005), a title he often revisits. He's also very fond of the Assassin's Creed Ezio Trilogy and Pokemon Platinum.



Among popular streamers, he particularly admires Rachell "Valkyrae" and is deeply inspired by her.



Ripan's hobbies include making digital paintings, listening to audiobooks, and singing. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.