Brad Pitt (Sonny Hayes) vs Fernando Alonso: Who is the better driver in F1 25?

Brad Pitt has entered the world of Formula 1 as Sonny Hayes in the upcoming F1 movie. However, he has also found his way into EA Sports' annual racing sim game, F1 25. Ever since fans watched the trailers, there have been some comparisons between Hayes and two-time F1 champion Fernando Alonso.

There are some similarities between the two; both rejoined F1 after quitting at some point and are also Daytona winners. Despite the similarities, it is impossible to compare a real F1 legend with a fictional character.

With Pitt's character being available in F1 25, you can now at least compare the two in a virtual game world. So, let's dive into their attributes and find out who is the better driver.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions.

Difference between Brad Pitt (Sonny Hayes) and Fernando Alonso in F1 25

EA Sports has rated Brad Pitt’s fictional character 88, the same as the Aston Martin star Alonso. A deeper look into their five driving attributes — Experience, Racecraft, Awareness, Pace, and Focus — would help us understand how both differ and which is the better driver.

Attribute

Sonny Hayes





Fernando Alonso







Experience (EXP)







94







99







Racecraft (RAC)







93







90







Awareness (AWA)







88







81







Pace (PAC)







84







87







Focus (FOC)







73







79





Fernando Alonso brings unmatched experience and consistency to the grid. With a perfect experience of 99 and an impressive 87 pace and 90 racecraft, Alonso offers stability and raw performance. His superior pace ensures faster lap times, while his experience as the oldest driver on the grid, excluding the Icons, allows him to perform at a high level under pressure.

Also Read: F1 25 review: A Formula One game that knows where it’s going

Despite being a fictional character, Sonny Hayes' stats reflect a highly capable racer. With better racecraft and awareness than Alonso, Brad Pitt's character is a safer, smarter option to get into intense wheel-to-wheel battles. His lower focus might make him slightly less reliable during critical moments, but he compensates with racecraft and 94 experience.

Which driver to pick in F1 25?

Attributes of Brad Pitt (Sonny Hayes) vs Fernando Alonso in F1 25 (Image via EA Sports/SK Gaming)

Fernando Alonso is the better all-around driver thanks to his elite pace, experience, and racecraft. He could be the costlier option among the two due to his $20M expected salary. However, his experience is worth the price if you are seeking quick success.

Meanwhile, Brad Pitt's F1 movie character might not have the same experience but is still a good pick. Sonny Hayes is a better value pick, as his annual salary is only $12.07M. He is perfect if you are looking to maximize performance while staying within budget.

Both drivers are good and bring unique elements to the table. If I had to pick one, I would be going for the two-time world champion due to his superior experience, faster pace, and ability to focus during intense racing action.

