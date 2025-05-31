Best F1 25 Jeddah Corniche Circuit setup for the Saudi Arabian GP

The Saudi Arabian GP at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit is one of the most thrilling and high-speed street races in Formula One and its virtual counterpart, F1 25. Set against the Red Sea coastline, this track is the second-longest on the calendar and the fastest street circuit with average speeds exceeding 250 km/h. Its blend of long straights, rapid-flowing corners, and minimal run-off areas make it a high-risk, high-reward venue that pushes both driver and cars to their limits.

In F1 25, Jeddah’s layout emphasizes top-end speed, quick direction changes, and razor-sharp precision. Mistakes are punished heavily, but with the right Saudi Arabian GP setup, you can confidently glide through the narrow barriers while maximizing lap time, especially in the middle and final sectors.

Best recommended F1 25 setup for Saudi Arabian GP

Jeddah Corniche Circuit in F1 25 (Image via EA Sports/SK Gaming)

The Jeddah Corniche Circuit requires a setup that prioritizes straight-line speed and aerodynamic efficiency, while still providing enough stability for high-speed corners like Turn 13 and the sweeping sequences in Sectors 1 and 2. Here’s the optimal Saudi Arabian GP setup for success at this fast-paced street circuit in F1 25:

Aerodynamics

Front Wing Aero: 11

11 Rear Wing Aero: 5

Transmission

Differential Adjustment On Throttle: 100%

100% Differential Adjustment Off Throttle: 10%

Suspension Geometry

Front Camber: -3.50

-3.50 Rear Camber: -2.00

-2.00 Front Toe-Out: 0.00

0.00 Rear Toe-In: 0.10

Suspension

Front Anti-Roll Bar: 21

21 Rear Anti-Roll Bar: 18

18 Front Ride Height: 20

20 Rear Ride Height: 44

Brakes

Brake Pressure: 100%

100% Front Brake Bias: 50%

Tyres

Front Right Tyre Pressure: 26.5 psi

26.5 psi Front Left Tyre Pressure: 26.5 psi

26.5 psi Rear Right Tyre Pressure: 23 psi

23 psi Rear Left Tyre Pressure: 23 psi

This setup is built for maximum speed and razor-sharp cornering precision. The low rear wing setting drastically reduces drag, helping you hit top speeds on Jeddah’s endless straights, which are crucial for DRS zones and overtakes. Meanwhile, the stiffer suspension and anti-roll bars keep the car planted during rapid left-right transitions through the high-speed chicanes.

The 100% on-throttle differential offers strong traction out of slow corners, while the soft off-throttle setting helps with rotation and stability when lifting through medium-speed turns. The low toe values and aggressive camber deliver consistent grip without compromising tyre life.

Brake bias is set to a balanced 50%, ensuring the car remains stable under braking, which is especially important when approaching tight turns like Turn 1 after a high-speed straight.

Overall, this Saudi Arabian GP setup allows you to fly through the Saudi streets with control and confidence, giving you the tools to dominate qualifying laps and stay competitive in wheel-to-wheel racing.

