Best F1 25 Suzuka Circuit setup for the Japanese GP

The Japanese GP at Suzuka Circuit is one of the most iconic and challenging races in F1 25. Famous for its figure-eight layout, high-speed corners, and relentless rhythm, Suzuka is a true driver’s circuit. Corners like the “S” curves, Degner, Spoon, and the legendary 130R demand absolute precision and trust in your car’s grip and balance.
In EA Sports' F1 25, mastering Suzuka requires a setup that allows the car to remain stable through fast direction changes. The setup will also have to deliver a sharp response and enough downforce for the car to stick to the track.
Best recommended F1 25 setup for Japanese GP
Suzuka requires good aerodynamic grip, suspension responsiveness, and tyre management. To win the Japanese GP, you need a setup that favors agility, and downforce is key to maintaining rhythm through the twisty sectors while still being stable at high speed.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
With minimal margin for error and grass or gravel just off the racing line, Suzuka punishes mistakes but rewards those who can maintain momentum. Here is the recommended Japanese GP setup to dominate this renowned circuit.
Aerodynamics
- Front Wing Aero: 33
- Rear Wing Aero: 28
Transmission
- Differential Adjustment On Throttle: 100%
- Differential Adjustment Off Throttle: 35%
Suspension Geometry
- Front Camber: -3.50
- Rear Camber: -2.00
- Front Toe-Out: 0.00
- Rear Toe-In: 0.10
Suspension
- Front Suspension: 41
- Rear Suspension: 15
- Front Anti-Roll Bar: 6
- Rear Anti-Roll Bar: 21
- Front Ride Height: 22
- Rear Ride Height: 44
Brakes
- Brake Pressure: 100%
- Front Brake Bias: 53%
Tyres
- Front Right Tyre Pressure: 29.5 psi
- Front Left Tyre Pressure: 29.5 psi
- Rear Right Tyre Pressure: 21 psi
- Rear Left Tyre Pressure: 21 psi
Also Read: F1 25 review: A Formula One game that knows where it’s going
This Japanese GP setup is crafted to let you attack Suzuka’s high-speed corners with confidence. The strong front-end grip combined with precise suspension tuning allows for smooth transitions through the technical first sector and full commitment through 130R.
The 100% on-throttle differential and low rear tyre pressures offer excellent traction. This is critical for getting clean exits out of the hairpin and final chicane.
Meanwhile, the higher ride height in the rear and carefully tuned anti-roll bars stabilize the car through elevation changes and complex sequences without compromising agility. With this setup, you’ll find a strong rhythm and unlock your potential in one of the most demanding tracks in F1 25.
Read more F1 25-related articles:
- Best F1 25 Shanghai International Circuit setup for the Chinese GP
- Best F1 25 Albert Park Circuit setup for the Australian GP
- Best F1 25 Lusail International Circuit Setup for the Qatar GP
- Best F1 25 Yas Marina Circuit Setup for the Abu Dhabi GP
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.