Best F1 25 Yas Marina Circuit Setup for the Abu Dhabi GP

The Abu Dhabi GP in F1 25 takes place at the sleek and modern Yas Marina Circuit, a venue known for its stunning visuals, twilight-to-night racing, and a layout that blends high-speed straights with technical, low-speed corners. It’s a track of contrasts — fast DRS zones followed by tight hairpins, sweeping corners into hard braking zones — making setup decisions critical.
To perform well here, you would need a car that’s both quick in a straight line and nimble through the twisty final sector. So, here we are with the perfect setup to set hot laps in qualifying or take the podium at the Abu Dhabi GP in F1 25.
Best recommended F1 25 setup for Abu Dhabi
The Yas Marina Circuit poses a unique challenge due to its mix of long straights and complex low-speed sections. The layout demands strong braking performance and excellent traction, especially in the final sector where precision is key. A balanced setup with good rear-end grip and responsive front-end handling will allow you to maximize both straight-line speed and control through technical corners.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Here’s the recommended car setup to tackle Abu Dhabi efficiently:
Aerodynamics
- Front Wing Aero: 25
- Rear Wing Aero: 25
Transmission
- Differential Adjustment On Throttle: 100%
- Differential Adjustment Off Throttle: 15%
Suspension Geometry
- Front Camber: -2.50
- Rear Camber: -1.00
- Front Toe-Out: 0.00
- Rear Toe-In: 0.12
Suspension
- Front Suspension: 41
- Rear Suspension: 6
- Front Anti-Roll Bar: 15
- Rear Anti-Roll Bar: 21
- Front Ride Height: 20
- Rear Ride Height: 43
Brakes
- Brake Pressure: 100%
- Front Brake Bias: 60%
Tyres
- Front Right Tyre Pressure: 29.5 psi
- Front Left Tyre Pressure: 29.5 psi
- Rear Right Tyre Pressure: 21 psi
- Rear Left Tyre Pressure: 21 psi
Also Read: F1 25 review: A Formula One game that knows where it’s going
This setup is designed for strong cornering grip and braking stability, which are two crucial factors to perform well at this Yas Marina Circuit. The symmetrical aero and firm front-end would give you stability during high-speed changes of direction, while the soft rear end improves traction under acceleration. Moreover, the differential and geometry settings ensure a stable yet agile car through Abu Dhabi’s technical sectors.
With this configuration, you’ll have the control to attack the tight final sector while maintaining the speed to stay competitive on the long straights, making it the ideal setup for dominating the Abu Dhabi GP in F1 25.
Read more F1 25-related articles below:
Best F1 25 Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya Setup for the Spanish GP
Best F1 25 Red Bull Ring Setup for the Austrian GP
Best F1 25 Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps Setup for the Belgian GP
Best F1 25 Zandvoort Setup for the Netherlands GP
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.