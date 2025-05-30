Best F1 25 Yas Marina Circuit Setup for the Abu Dhabi GP

The Abu Dhabi GP in F1 25 takes place at the sleek and modern Yas Marina Circuit, a venue known for its stunning visuals, twilight-to-night racing, and a layout that blends high-speed straights with technical, low-speed corners. It’s a track of contrasts — fast DRS zones followed by tight hairpins, sweeping corners into hard braking zones — making setup decisions critical.

To perform well here, you would need a car that’s both quick in a straight line and nimble through the twisty final sector. So, here we are with the perfect setup to set hot laps in qualifying or take the podium at the Abu Dhabi GP in F1 25.

Best recommended F1 25 setup for Abu Dhabi

The Yas Marina Circuit poses a unique challenge due to its mix of long straights and complex low-speed sections. The layout demands strong braking performance and excellent traction, especially in the final sector where precision is key. A balanced setup with good rear-end grip and responsive front-end handling will allow you to maximize both straight-line speed and control through technical corners.

Yas Marina Circuit for Abu Dhabi GP in F1 25 (Images via EA Sports/SK Gaming)

Here’s the recommended car setup to tackle Abu Dhabi efficiently:

Aerodynamics

Front Wing Aero: 25

Rear Wing Aero: 25

Transmission

Differential Adjustment On Throttle: 100%

Differential Adjustment Off Throttle: 15%

Suspension Geometry

Front Camber: -2.50

Rear Camber: -1.00

Front Toe-Out: 0.00

Rear Toe-In: 0.12

Suspension

Front Suspension: 41

Rear Suspension: 6

Front Anti-Roll Bar: 15

Rear Anti-Roll Bar: 21

Front Ride Height: 20

Rear Ride Height: 43

Brakes

Brake Pressure: 100%

Front Brake Bias: 60%

Tyres

Front Right Tyre Pressure: 29.5 psi

Front Left Tyre Pressure: 29.5 psi

Rear Right Tyre Pressure: 21 psi

Rear Left Tyre Pressure: 21 psi

This setup is designed for strong cornering grip and braking stability, which are two crucial factors to perform well at this Yas Marina Circuit. The symmetrical aero and firm front-end would give you stability during high-speed changes of direction, while the soft rear end improves traction under acceleration. Moreover, the differential and geometry settings ensure a stable yet agile car through Abu Dhabi’s technical sectors.

With this configuration, you’ll have the control to attack the tight final sector while maintaining the speed to stay competitive on the long straights, making it the ideal setup for dominating the Abu Dhabi GP in F1 25.

