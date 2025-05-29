Best F1 25 Red Bull Ring Setup for the Austrian GP

By Sayendra Basu
Modified May 29, 2025 18:21 GMT
F1 25 Setup for the Austrian GP
Here's the best car setup for the Austrian GP at the Red Bull Ring (Image via EA Sports)

The F1 25 Austrian GP at the Red Bull Ring is one of the most exciting races of the season, providing fans with a well-rounded mix of elevation-heavy and technical sections. This high-speed island track is located in Spielberg, and with its close turn 1, hairpin at turn 3, and the famous Rindt Curve, it is a handful. Naturally, players are looking for the best setup to conquer the arena,

Here's the best setting for your next race at the Austrian GP.

Best recommended F1 25 setup for the Austrian GP

Due to this unique blend of challenges and short, elevation-heavy laps, players need a well-balanced car setup. Most teams usually opt for a strategic layout where priority lies in low downforce and throttle precision, owing to the hot braking zones and sections like the Rindt Curve.

The Austrian GP in F1 25 is created true to its real-life counterpart, owing to the detailed LIDAR-powered recreation of the track and visual improvements this year. So, it comes as no surprise that your car will demand an aggressive setup with strong energy recovery, low downforce, and precise throttles, especially at turns 1 and 3.

From the beginning to the perilous turn 3 hairpin and straight to the finish line, this iconic track constantly demands precision and aggression. So it is no surprise that your car will need proper balance and throttle control. A tuned car ensures you can extract the maximum performance from it and reach the chequered flag with an easy pole position.

Here’s the optimized car setup for the Austrian GP:

Aerodynamics

  • Front Wing Aero: 43
  • Rear Wing Aero: 33

Transmission

  • Differential Adjustment On Throttle: 100%
  • Differential Adjustment Off Throttle: 25%

Suspension Geometry

  • Front Camber: -3.50
  • Rear Camber: -2
  • Front Toe-Out: 0
  • Rear Toe-In: 0.1

Suspension

  • Front Suspension: 41
  • Rear Suspension: 1
  • Front Anti-Roll Bar: 1
  • Rear Anti-Roll Bar: 5
  • Front Ride Height: 21
  • Rear Ride Height: 47

Brakes

  • Brake Pressure: 100%
  • Front Brake Bias: 55%

Tyres

  • Front Right Tyre Pressure: 29.5 psi
  • Front Left Tyre Pressure: 29.5 psi
  • Rear Right Tyre Pressure: 26.5 psi
  • Rear Left Tyre Pressure: 26.5 psi
This setup provides the right balance between top speed and cornering grip, which is crucial for the Red Bull Ring’s Rindt Curve and demanding turns. Precision throttling and high traction from the differential and tyre pressures ensure stability and balance on every exit. The suspension and geometry choices improve responsiveness without sacrificing rear-end control over curbs and sharp turns.

