Best F1 25 Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps Setup for the Belgian GP

The F1 25 Belgian GP at the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps is one of the legendary races of the season, famous for being the longest and most iconic high-speed rollercoaster. This high-octane track is located in Stavelot, and with its close Eau Rouge–Raidillon and La Source turns, it is a formidable foe. Naturally, players are looking for the best setup to conquer the arena.

Ad

Here's the best setting for your next race at the Belgian GP.

Best recommended F1 25 setup for the Belgian GP

Due to this unique cocktail of long straights, high-speed corners, and elevation changes, players need a well-balanced car setup. Most teams usually opt for a strategic layout where priority lies in a mixed setup where the weather and the power unit play a major role.

Ad

Trending

Drivers will have to master corners like Eau Rouge and Blanchimont, which require steep cornering to maximize exit speed. This is crucial for good lap times and overtaking, making it an important factor when setting up the car.

The Belgian GP in F1 25 is created true to its real-life counterpart, owing to the detailed LIDAR-powered recreation of the track and the host of visual improvements this year. Naturally, the car will demand an aggressive setup with strong energy recovery, fast speed on straights, and the ability to manage transmission stress.

Ad

From the beginning to the perilous Eau Rouge-Raidillon complex and straight to the finish line, this iconic track constantly demands precision and aggression. So it is no surprise that your car will need a setup focused on speed and balance. A tuned car ensures you can extract the maximum performance from the machinery and reach the chequered flag with an easy pole position.

Here’s the optimized car setup for the Belgian GP:

Ad

Aerodynamics

Front Wing Aero: 2

2 Rear Wing Aero: 0

Transmission

Differential Adjustment On Throttle: 100%

100% Differential Adjustment Off Throttle: 60%

Suspension Geometry

Front Camber: -3.5

-3.5 Rear Camber: -2

-2 Front Toe-Out: 0

0 Rear Toe-In: 0.1

Suspension

Front Suspension: 41

41 Rear Suspension: 1

1 Front Anti-Roll Bar: 17

17 Rear Anti-Roll Bar: 16

16 Front Ride Height: 20

20 Rear Ride Height: 45

Brakes

Brake Pressure: 100%

100% Front Brake Bias: 54%

Tyres

Front Right Tyre Pressure: 29.5 psi

29.5 psi Front Left Tyre Pressure: 29.5 psi

29.5 psi Rear Right Tyre Pressure: 26.5 psi

26.5 psi Rear Left Tyre Pressure: 26.5 psi

This setup provides the right balance between top speed and cornering grip, which is crucial for Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps and demanding turns like Eau Rouge and Blanchimont, allowing for smoother overtaking.

Ad

Precision throttling and high traction from the differential and tyre pressures ensure stability and balance on every exit. The balanced setup improves responsiveness without sacrificing rear-end control over curbs and sharp turns, allowing for maximum speeds while maintaining impeccable control and grip.

Also read: Best F1 25 Red Bull Ring Setup for the Austrian GP

Read more news here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sayendra Basu Sayendra Basu is a gaming journalist and analyst at Sportskeeda. In less than a year, he has amassed over three million views in 900+ articles. He specializes in Fortnite and Minecraft, with a penchant for story-based games. He is an avid music aficionado and is usually listening to some jazz, blues, and Lo-fi. When he's not writing, he is probably brewing his millionth cup of coffee.

Contact: [email protected] Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.