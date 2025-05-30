Best F1 25 Albert Park Circuit setup for the Australian GP

The Australian GP in F1 25 takes place at the iconic Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne — a fast, flowing semi-street track that marks one of the most exciting stops on the F1 calendar. Since its layout update in recent seasons, the circuit now features fewer chicanes and more high-speed sweeping corners, making it a true test of balance, grip, and confidence.

In F1 25, Albert Park presents a mix of tight corners, fast straights, and sudden changes in direction that demand a car setup capable of responding quickly without compromising on top speed or rear-end stability.

Best recommended F1 25 setup for Australian GP

Albert Park may look smooth and wide, but its semi-street nature makes it deceptively tricky. The mix of high-speed corners, bumpy braking zones, and limited overtaking opportunities highlights the traction, quick rotation, and confidence in the brakes.

In F1 25, mastering this circuit for the Australian GP requires a setup that gives you control over the car’s rear under acceleration while maintaining responsiveness through high-speed sections.

Albert Park Circuit in F1 25 (Image via EA Sports/SK Gaming)

Here’s the optimal setup to get the most out of the Australian GP:

Aerodynamics

Front Wing Aero: 28

28 Rear Wing Aero: 24

Transmission

Differential Adjustment On Throttle: 100%

100% Differential Adjustment Off Throttle: 20%

Suspension Geometry

Front Camber: -3.50

-3.50 Rear Camber: -2.00

-2.00 Front Toe-Out: 0.00

0.00 Rear Toe-In: 0.10

Suspension

Front Suspension: 41

41 Rear Suspension: 14

14 Front Anti-Roll Bar: 7

7 Rear Anti-Roll Bar: 21

21 Front Ride Height: 21

21 Rear Ride Height: 43

Brakes

Brake Pressure: 100%

100% Front Brake Bias: 54%

Tyres

Front Right Tyre Pressure: 27 psi

27 psi Front Left Tyre Pressure: 27 psi

27 psi Rear Right Tyre Pressure: 24.5 psi

24.5 psi Rear Left Tyre Pressure: 24.5 psi

This setup is tuned to maximize agility and traction at Albert Park. The higher front downforce paired with aggressive suspension helps the car feel responsive in high-speed changes of direction, crucial for Turns 5–6 and 9–10. The 100% on-throttle differential and low rear pressures ensure traction out of slower exits, while the balanced brake setup provides confidence in late-braking situations.

With this configuration, you’ll feel in control through Melbourne’s sweeping corners while still carrying strong straight-line speed, giving you the edge in both qualifying and race sessions in F1 25’s Australian GP.

