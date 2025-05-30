Best F1 25 Lusail International Circuit Setup for the Qatar GP

The Qatar GP in F1 25 takes you to the fast, flowing, and technically demanding Lusail International Circuit. Lusail delivers a unique challenge in the Formula 1 calendar, where you race under floodlights in a high-speed layout filled with sweeping corners, quick direction changes, and a long main straight that rewards both aerodynamic efficiency and precise car control.

In F1 25, you would require a setup that strikes the right balance between stability, downforce, and traction — especially as tyre wear and high-speed grip become major factors over a race stint to master the Lusail International Circuit.

Best recommended F1 25 setup for Qatar GP

Lusail’s layout pushes your car to the limit. Sector 1 and 2 feature flowing high-speed corners where downforce and balance are crucial, while Sector 3 demands good traction and minimal understeer to carry momentum.

This F1 race track doesn’t offer many hard braking zones, but fast direction changes and smooth corner entry are vital to put a competitive lap. The goal of this setup is to provide a planted front end, rear-end stability, and minimal drag loss on the long straight.

Lusail International Circuit in F1 25 (Image via EA Sports/SK Gaming)

Here is the required setup to master the Lusail International Circuit during Qatar GP:

Aerodynamics

Front Wing Aero: 44

44 Rear Wing Aero: 39

Transmission

Differential Adjustment On Throttle: 90%

90% Differential Adjustment Off Throttle: 45%

Suspension Geometry

Front Camber: -3.50

-3.50 Rear Camber: -2.00

-2.00 Front Toe-Out: 0.00

0.00 Rear Toe-In: 0.10

Suspension

Front Suspension: 41

41 Rear Suspension: 1

1 Front Anti-Roll Bar: 1

1 Rear Anti-Roll Bar: 7

7 Front Ride Height: 22

22 Rear Ride Height: 50

Brakes

Brake Pressure: 99%

99% Front Brake Bias: 53%

Tyres

Front Right Tyre Pressure: 29.5 psi

29.5 psi Front Left Tyre Pressure: 29.5 psi

29.5 psi Rear Right Tyre Pressure: 26.5 psi

26.5 psi Rear Left Tyre Pressure: 26.5 psi.

This Lusail setup focuses on maximizing aerodynamic grip and cornering stability, two of the most important traits for success in Qatar GP. The aggressive front suspension and aero values allow for precise turn-in and strong mid-corner speed, while the soft rear and high ride height offer the rear-end compliance needed over curbs and in fast transitions. The differential and tyre pressures ensure you maintain traction during acceleration zones without sacrificing rotation.

Whether you’re tackling time trial laps or managing tyres in a race scenario, this setup gives you the grip, balance, and stability needed to push confidently through the sweeping corners of the Lusail International Circuit during Qatar GP in F1 25.

