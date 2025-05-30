Best F1 25 Las Vegas Strip Circuit setup for the Las Vegas GP

The Las Vegas GP in F1 25 takes place on one of the most unique circuits in the game — the fast and flashy Las Vegas Strip Circuit. Set against a backdrop of neon lights and nightlife, this modern street track is all about high-speed sections, long straights, and tricky low-speed corners.

To be competitive here, your setup needs to prioritize top-end speed while maintaining enough stability for the heavy braking zones and sharp turns scattered throughout the l lap.

Best recommended F1 25 setup for Las Vegas GP

In F1 25, the Las Vegas Strip Circuit demands a low-downforce, high-speed setup to take full advantage of its massive straights, particularly the 1.9km blast down Las Vegas Boulevard.

Aside from a car that can go fast on straights, you also need a car that handles slow-speed corners confidently and doesn’t lock up under pressure in the numerous heavy braking zones.

Las Vegas Strip Circuit in F1 25 (Image via EA Sports/SK Gaming)

Here’s the optimal setup for conquering the Las Vegas GP:

Aerodynamics

Front Wing Aero: 12

12 Rear Wing Aero: 12

Transmission

Differential Adjustment On Throttle: 30%

30% Differential Adjustment Off Throttle: 55%

Suspension Geometry

Front Camber: -3.40

-3.40 Rear Camber: -1.90

-1.90 Front Toe-Out: 0.04

0.04 Rear Toe-In: 0.15

Suspension

Front Suspension: 37

37 Rear Suspension: 19

19 Front Anti-Roll Bar: 15

15 Rear Anti-Roll Bar: 8

8 Front Ride Height: 23

23 Rear Ride Height: 49

Brakes

Brake Pressure: 97%

97% Front Brake Bias: 58%

Tyres

Front Right Tyre Pressure: 24.3 psi

24.3 psi Front Left Tyre Pressure: 24.3 psi

24.3 psi Rear Right Tyre Pressure: 21.5 psi

21.5 psi Rear Left Tyre Pressure: 21.5 psi

F1 25 review: A Formula One game that knows where it's going

This setup is all about top speed, traction, and braking stability, which are the three keys to mastering the Las Vegas Strip Circuit. The low-drag aerodynamics allow you to hit the top speeds down the long straights, while the softer rear and high ride height make the car stable over uneven surfaces. Moreover, the differential settings improve the grip at the corner exits, especially when accelerating out of tight corners onto long straights.

Overall, this setup gives you a great balance of raw speed and control, helping you stay competitive in both qualifying and race conditions at the Las Vegas GP in F1 25.

