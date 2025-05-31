Best F1 25 Shanghai International Circuit setup for the Chinese GP

The Chinese GP returns in F1 25, taking you back to the sweeping straights and tight corners of the Shanghai International Circuit. This fan-favorite track is known for its long straights, heavy braking zones, and technical middle sector that demands precision and balance.
In F1 25, the Shanghai circuit highlights car control and traction, requiring setups that can handle both high-speed power and low-speed agility. With its mix of wide corner entries, complex direction changes, and tyre-eating long turns like the infamous Turn 1, dialing in the right setup is crucial for both qualifying and race day.
Best recommended F1 25 setup for Chinese GP
Shanghai challenges you with its hybrid layout of fast straights that encourage low drag and twisty corners that require grip and responsiveness. Sector 1’s long right-hander, Sector 2’s tight hairpins, and the massive straight into Turn 14 all present different demands.
This Chinese GP setup aims to provide balance between downforce for the corners and efficiency for the straight-line sections.
Aerodynamics
- Front Wing Aero: 39
- Rear Wing Aero: 32
Transmission
- Differential Adjustment On Throttle: 90%
- Differential Adjustment Off Throttle: 10%
Suspension Geometry
- Front Camber: -3.50
- Rear Camber: -2.00
- Front Toe-Out: 0.00
- Rear Toe-In: 0.10
Suspension
- Front Suspension: 37
- Rear Suspension: 1
- Front Anti-Roll Bar: 1
- Rear Anti-Roll Bar: 7
- Front Ride Height: 22
- Rear Ride Height: 45
Brakes
- Brake Pressure: 100%
- Front Brake Bias: 53%
Tyres
- Front Right Tyre Pressure: 26 psi
- Front Left Tyre Pressure: 26 psi
- Rear Right Tyre Pressure: 22 psi
- Rear Left Tyre Pressure: 22 psi
This Chinese GP setup is built for versatility and balance. The high front downforce and aggressive camber give you the bite needed for fast corners and quick changes in direction. Meanwhile, the soft rear suspension and lower rear pressures deliver great traction, keeping the rear planted under acceleration.
The combination of low off-throttle differential and balanced aero ensures strong corner entry stability while preserving straight-line performance. This Chinese GP setup is well-suited for both time trial consistency and race durability, letting you push confidently through Shanghai’s most demanding sections in F1 25.
