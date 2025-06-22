Brad Pitt (Sonny Hayes) vs Lewis Hamilton: Who is the better driver in F1 25?

Brad Pitt’s fictional character Sonny Hayes from the upcoming F1 movie has found his way into EA Sports’ virtual grid of F1 25. It has now presented you the opportunity to compare this fictional movie character against some of the best drivers in the world, including the seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.

Sir Hamilton is undoubtedly one of the best drivers this motorsport has ever seen. He is also part of Pitt's upcoming movie, as he not only features in it but also produced it. Moreover, the Englishmen also helped the Hollywood star to understand the motorsport to get into the role of Hayes. With the new F1 25, let's dive into the stats to figure out if the fictional character that Hamilton helped Pitt to prepare is better tgshan him in F1 25.

Difference between Brad Pitt (Sonny Hayes) and Lewis Hamilton in F1 25

In F1 25, Lewis Hamilton is rated 89, higher than the 88 overall rating of Sonny Hayes. Despite the Ferrari man having an edge over Pitt in overall rating, a closer look at the individual attributes — Experience (EXP), Racecraft (RAC), Awareness (AWA), Pace (PAC), and Focus (FOC) — would provide a better comparison to find the best Formula One driver.

Attribute







Sonny Hayes







Lewis Hamilton







Experience (EXP)







94







98







Racecraft (RAC)







93







90







Awareness (AWA)







88







90







Pace (PAC)







84







87







Focus (FOC)







73







78







Overall Rating







88







89







Expected Salary







$12.07M







$23.07M





Hamilton also seems to have an edge over Brad Pitt’s fictional character with 98 Experience, 87 Pace, 90 Awareness, and 78 Focus, proving his reputation as the seven-time world champion. His experience score reflects his 19-season-long F1 career, justifying his pace, awareness, and focus which makes him fast while being more consistent and less prone to mistakes in pressure scenarios.

Meanwhile, Hayes excels in Racecraft with a 93 rating, which means he’s very competent in close battles and overtaking situations. Despite the 88 Awareness of Hayes being less than Hamilton’s, he could do a clean race and with few incidents. However, his low 73 Focus may result in performance drops during high-stress moments.

Which driver to pick in F1 25?

Difference between Brad Pitt (Sonny Hayes) and Lewis Hamilton in F1 25 (Image via EA Sports/SK Gaming)

If you’re playing F1 25 and looking for pure performance and consistency, Lewis Hamilton is the best choice. His experience, awareness, and pace make him a reliable and dominant force on any track. However, you will have to spend at least $23.07M as his expected salary.

If you’re on a tighter budget and looking to build a competitive team, then Sonny Hayes is the best value for money signing. At just $12.07M expected salary, you get a driver with elite racecraft, experience, and decent awareness.

In conclusion, while Lewis Hamilton remains the gold standard in F1 25, Hayes played by Brad Pitt is also a smart and capable signing for any team principal in the MyTeam career without breaking the bank.

