EA FC 25 leaks: Pele is rumored to receive a 99-rated FUTTIES Icon item

FUTTIES is the conclusive promo in Ultimate Team every year, and the legendary Pele is rumored to arrive as a 99-rated FUTTIES Icon in EA FC 25. Being the final promo of the year, EA Sports usually provide gamers with plenty of overpowered items that are elite-tier on the virtual pitch, and a recent leak by X/ASYFUTTrader hints at the Brazilian Icon being the first 99-rated player in the game.

EA Sports recently released the first ever batch of players with five PlayStyle+ traits, with the Shapeshifters promo introducing boosted versions of Kaka, Cruyff, Ronaldinho, Eusebio, Cantona, Kelly Smith and Rio Ferdinand. The leaked 99-rated version of Pele should receive similar boosts as part of the FUTTIES promo in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/ASYFUTTrader. This account has provided accurate and reliable information in the past.

99-rated FUTTIES Icon Pele has been leaked to arrive in EA FC 25

There have been multiple 98-rated items released as part of the Shapeshifters event, and the ongoing Path to Glory event has versions that could become 99-rated in the future as well. However, Pele will be the first to receive such an item as part of the upcoming FUTTIES promo in EA FC 25.

The legendary Brazilian playmaker previously received special versions as part of the TOTY Icons and Immortals rosters. While these previous items were overpowered in their own right and had amazing PlayStyles, an end-game version of Pele will certainly be one of the best attackers in the game.

What will the FUTTIES Icon version of Pele look like in EA FC 25?

Based on the information leaked by X/ASYFUTTrader, this 99-rated item will have the following key stats and attributes:

Pace: 97

Shooting: 99

Passing: 95

Dribbling: 98

Defending: 53

Physicality: 84

He is also rumored to possess five PlayStyle+ traits, including Fnesse Shot+, Rapid+, Tiki Taka+, Incisive Pass+ and Technical+. All these traits will combine to boost his pace, shooting, passing and dribbling abilities, making him an elite-tier forward and playmaker under the FC IQ system.

This item will most probably headline the first batch of FUTTIES players that will soon be released in Ultimate Team. With his reputation as one of the greatest players to ever grace the sport, it is fitting that he could become the first 99-rated item in EA FC 25 as well.

