NBA 2K26 Gen 9 patch notes v1.2 update: Release date and all fixes explored

The NBA 2K26 Gen 9 patch notes v1.2 are scheduled to go live on September 4, 2025, at 2 am PT. This PS5 and Xbox Series X/S-specific update aims to resolve most user-impacting issues that have been reported in recent times. The developer has also assured that the upcoming patch, which should be released before the launch of Season 2, will include a broader set of improvements to enhance one's gameplay.The Steam release for the NBA 2K26 Gen 9 patch notes v1.2 will follow later on September 4, 2025. This article lists all the bug fixes promised in the patch notes.NBA 2K26 Gen 9 patch notes v1.2: All bug fixes exploredAccording to an X post from @2KIntel, the recent NBA 2K26 Gen 9 patch notes v1.2 bring bug fixes to The City, MyCareer, MyTeam, and more.Here are the details of the update:GameplayThe developer mentioned that there will not be any gameplay changes in this patch as they continue to monitor games across various modes by players of all skill levels.The CityThe developer has brought numerous fixes to game stability in The City. These are:Fixed a disconnect that was occurring for some users in Pro-Am games.Fixed a reported hang when attempting to go online in MYCOURT while customizing the floor.Addressed a tracking issue with the number of Takeovers unlocked in Lifetime Challenges.Resolved an issue with the treadmill workout in the Gatorade Training Facility that prevented 4 stars from being earned.MyCAREERGOAT Skills Accolade quests will now earn VC rewards as expectedMyTeamImproved the performance of the Auction House menus.Coaches will no longer be removed from lineups when editing them after first entering the mode.Added safeguards to prevent players from getting stuck in the Welcome to MyTEAM tutorial.MyGMFixed an issue preventing some offseason tasks from being completed and new ones from being received.While the developer has released some crucial bug fixes and improvements in the NBA 2K26 Gen 9 patch notes v1.2, they could not include a fix to the Crossplay invite menu (L1+L2) in this update. You can use PSN/XBL or Squad Finder in the meantime to solve this problem.We suggest waiting for the patch notes before the Season 2 update for the broader fixes and improvements, as the upcoming notes are expected to apply permanent fixes to some other recurring issues to enhance one's gameplay experience.