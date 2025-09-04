  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • NBA 2K26 Gen 9 patch notes v1.2 update: Release date and all fixes explored

NBA 2K26 Gen 9 patch notes v1.2 update: Release date and all fixes explored

By Subhadip Dey
Published Sep 04, 2025 11:08 GMT
NBA 2k26 Gen 9 patch notres v1.2
NBA 2K26 patch notes v1.2 update brings fixes to enhance gamers' experience (Image via 2K Games))

The NBA 2K26 Gen 9 patch notes v1.2 are scheduled to go live on September 4, 2025, at 2 am PT. This PS5 and Xbox Series X/S-specific update aims to resolve most user-impacting issues that have been reported in recent times. The developer has also assured that the upcoming patch, which should be released before the launch of Season 2, will include a broader set of improvements to enhance one's gameplay.

Ad

The Steam release for the NBA 2K26 Gen 9 patch notes v1.2 will follow later on September 4, 2025. This article lists all the bug fixes promised in the patch notes.

NBA 2K26 Gen 9 patch notes v1.2: All bug fixes explored

According to an X post from @2KIntel, the recent NBA 2K26 Gen 9 patch notes v1.2 bring bug fixes to The City, MyCareer, MyTeam, and more.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Ad

Also read: Bronny James in NBA 2K26 cover?

Here are the details of the update:

Gameplay

The developer mentioned that there will not be any gameplay changes in this patch as they continue to monitor games across various modes by players of all skill levels.

The City

The developer has brought numerous fixes to game stability in The City. These are:

  • Fixed a disconnect that was occurring for some users in Pro-Am games.
  • Fixed a reported hang when attempting to go online in MYCOURT while customizing the floor.
  • Addressed a tracking issue with the number of Takeovers unlocked in Lifetime Challenges.
  • Resolved an issue with the treadmill workout in the Gatorade Training Facility that prevented 4 stars from being earned.
Ad

Also read: NBA 2K26 system requirements

MyCAREER

  • GOAT Skills Accolade quests will now earn VC rewards as expected

MyTeam

  • Improved the performance of the Auction House menus.
  • Coaches will no longer be removed from lineups when editing them after first entering the mode.
  • Added safeguards to prevent players from getting stuck in the Welcome to MyTEAM tutorial.

MyGM

  • Fixed an issue preventing some offseason tasks from being completed and new ones from being received.
Ad

Also read: NBA 2K26 release date, price, and cover stars

While the developer has released some crucial bug fixes and improvements in the NBA 2K26 Gen 9 patch notes v1.2, they could not include a fix to the Crossplay invite menu (L1+L2) in this update. You can use PSN/XBL or Squad Finder in the meantime to solve this problem.

We suggest waiting for the patch notes before the Season 2 update for the broader fixes and improvements, as the upcoming notes are expected to apply permanent fixes to some other recurring issues to enhance one's gameplay experience.

About the author
Subhadip Dey

Subhadip Dey

Twitter icon

Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.

He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.

Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.

When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.

HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also

Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications