NBA 2K26: Houston Rockets player ratings

The Houston Rockets' player ratings in NBA 2K26 are out now, and fans are excited to learn about them. The Rockets are a tier two team in the title that arrives with an 82 overall rating this season. Founded in 1967, the Houston Rockets has only managed to win two of their four NBA Finals appearances, and it has been 30 years since their last title.

This article lists ratings of all Houston Rockets players in NBA 2K26 to help the readers. Read on to learn more.

Complete list of all Houston Rockets player ratings in NBA 2K26

The player ratings of the NBA 2K26 Houston Rockets squad is as follows:

Players Position(s) Overall Three Points Driving Dunks Kevin Durant PF/SF 93 91 85 Alperen Sengun C 87 69 80 Amen Thompson SG/SF 87 69 96 Fred VanVleet PG 80 78 35 Tari Eason PF/SF 80 77 80 Jabari Smith Jr. PF/C 80 80 85 Dorian Finney-Smith PF/C 77 83 84 Clint Capela C 77 25 77 Steven Adams C 75 26 70 Josh Okogie SF/SG 74 79 75 Jeff Green PF/C 73 76 70 Aaron Holiday PG/SG 73 83 60 Jae'Sean Tate SF/PF 72 76 75 Reed Sheppard PG/SG 72 76 70 JD Davison PG/SG 69 71 85 Kevon Harris SF/SG 68 81 75 Isaiah Crawford SF/SG 68 78 65

The Houston Rockets has a strong team on paper this season. Kevin Durant, the versatile PF, is a prized possession for any coach. He is the highest-rated player for the Houston Rockets.

Alperen Sengum plays in the Center role for the Houston Rockets this season and is the second-highest-rated member of the squad. He is known for his amazing dunking skills and can turn any match in the team's favor. Amen Thompson is the third-highest-rated player on the squad and a reliable option in both SG and SF positions.

Fred VanVleet and Tari Eason take the remaining two spots in the first team squad with 80 ratings.

The Houston Rockets' bench also looks promising. Promising players like Jabari Smith Jr. (80), Steven Adams (75), Clint Capela (77), and others can put up a fight against any team in the NBA.

