NBA 2K26: Houston Rockets player ratings

By Subhadip Dey
Published Sep 07, 2025 12:58 GMT
NBA 2K26 player ratings, Player ratings of Houston Rockets in NBA 2K26
The Houston Rockets player ratings in NBA 2K26 (Image via 2K Games)

The Houston Rockets' player ratings in NBA 2K26 are out now, and fans are excited to learn about them. The Rockets are a tier two team in the title that arrives with an 82 overall rating this season. Founded in 1967, the Houston Rockets has only managed to win two of their four NBA Finals appearances, and it has been 30 years since their last title.

Ad

This article lists ratings of all Houston Rockets players in NBA 2K26 to help the readers. Read on to learn more.

Complete list of all Houston Rockets player ratings in NBA 2K26

The player ratings of the NBA 2K26 Houston Rockets squad is as follows:

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

PlayersPosition(s)OverallThree PointsDriving Dunks
Kevin DurantPF/SF939185
Alperen SengunC876980
Amen ThompsonSG/SF876996
Fred VanVleetPG807835
Tari EasonPF/SF807780
Jabari Smith Jr.PF/C808085
Dorian Finney-SmithPF/C778384
Clint CapelaC772577
Steven AdamsC752670
Josh OkogieSF/SG747975
Jeff GreenPF/C737670
Aaron HolidayPG/SG738360
Jae'Sean TateSF/PF727675
Reed SheppardPG/SG727670
JD DavisonPG/SG697185
Kevon HarrisSF/SG688175
Isaiah CrawfordSF/SG687865
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Houston Rockets has a strong team on paper this season. Kevin Durant, the versatile PF, is a prized possession for any coach. He is the highest-rated player for the Houston Rockets.

Also read: Detroit Pistons Player ratings in NBA 2K26

Alperen Sengum plays in the Center role for the Houston Rockets this season and is the second-highest-rated member of the squad. He is known for his amazing dunking skills and can turn any match in the team's favor. Amen Thompson is the third-highest-rated player on the squad and a reliable option in both SG and SF positions.

Ad

Also read: All Denver Nuggets player ratings in 2K26

Fred VanVleet and Tari Eason take the remaining two spots in the first team squad with 80 ratings.

The Houston Rockets' bench also looks promising. Promising players like Jabari Smith Jr. (80), Steven Adams (75), Clint Capela (77), and others can put up a fight against any team in the NBA.

About the author
Subhadip Dey

Subhadip Dey

Twitter icon

Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.

He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.

Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.

When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.

HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also

Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications