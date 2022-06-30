NBA All-World does not have a release date yet

In a somewhat surprising announcement, Ingress, Pikmin Bloom and Pokemon GO developer Niantic recently announced a new title called NBA All-World.

The basketball-focused AR release enters a new realm of gaming for the National Basketball Association as well as its players and fans.

Niantic has confirmed that NBA All-World is already in development. However, the developer hasn't divulged a concrete release date.

Fortunately, the company has described small snippets of gameplay and has named the established NBA stars making their way into the game.

In the game, players will roam the world, collecting big-time NBA players and powering them up with in-game resources. They can then challenge other players to a 1v1 match on the court.

NBA All-World: Additional Gameplay Details

Gameplay screenshots of NBA All-World (Image via Niantic)

Based on the small amount of gameplay screenshots Niantic has released, it appears NBA All-World will operate quite similarly to Pokemon GO.

Players will roam the game world and collect NBA players, with Niantic confirming that players like James Harden and Chris Paul are on the roster. In-game screenshots have also shown the likes of Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Nikola Jokić.

Players will be able to "power up" their players and improve their performance on the court, similar to how players power up their Pokemon through candy.

NBA All-World's official website has also confirmed that mini-games such as the three-point contest will be part of the game. There will also be sneakers and other gear drops that can improve a player's capabilities. These gear drops will be stylistic in nature, allowing gamers to customize their favorite NBA players to some degree.

However, players expecting a hardcore competitive experience may not get their wish with NBA All-World. Niantic has stated that the game will be geared towards casual gamers and fans of the NBA.

Players will be able to find thousands of real-world basketball courts in-game, setting the stage for a game of 1-on-1.

There will also be a confirmed game mode known as "King of the Court," where multiple players battle until only one is left victorious.

Early indications show that this will be somewhat similar to how Pokemon GO's gym system works. However, additional details on the mode will be released by Niantic as development continues.

In the 1v1 contests, players will be able to tap and swipe to shoot, block and fake. NBA stars are also going to retain their unique gameplay styles, according to Niantic, with one example being James Harden's iconic step-back jumper. This likely means that other factors for well-known players will also be at play, such as Steph Curry's three-point accuracy, for example.

Additional details on the game will be forthcoming, but players hoping to dive into the experience as soon as possible can do so via their app store.

It is currently possible to pre-register for the upcoming mobile title on both the Apple App Store and Google Play. With pre-registrations already open, it likely won't be long before players can take each other on in this new dimension of NBA gameplay.

