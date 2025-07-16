Necrofugitive Steam Demo looks promising, and you should try it out

Necrofugitive is an upcoming stealth action sidescroller from developer black Garden Studios. The twist here is that it puts players into the shoes of a villainous shapeshifter character, boasting power fantasy elements in a dark medieval setting. While the full game is still a ways from launch, a demo build is available on the official Steam page right now.

Read on to know why the Necrofugitive Steam demo is worth checking out for fans wanting a unique yet brutal action game.

Necrofugitive demo boasts a balance between challenge and power fantasy

Defeat foes without drawing too much attention (Image via Black Garden Studios)

As mentioned, the game stars an unnamed dark shapeshifter who must escape the clutches of law in a fantasy setting. The protagonist has a number of skills at their disposal to make this happen. From basic functionalities like jumping, dodging, and light/heavy melee strikes, to powerful blood-fueled abilities that can turn the tide of battle, there is a lot of depth here.

The main power held by the protagonist is the ability to transform into defeated foes. This allows players to sneak by large groups of soldiers unnoticed. This is important because Necrofugitive is a surprisingly challenging game despite its power fantasy promise. For one, stealth is mandatory at times because it is easy to get overpowered by multiple foes.

The fugitive can extinguish torches to avoid detection and sneak to avoid making too much noise, which is the basis for stealth assassinations from behind, and can one-shot many foes. Bodies can be consumed for armor and to avoid suspicion. Thinning out crowds by isolating soldiers also requires thinking two steps ahead, especially if enemies congregate around bells that can be rang to call in reinforcements.

Blend in with others to avoid drawing attention (Image via Black Garden Studios)

This can make things much harder than they need to be, especially since the AI can be a little punishing. Run in the soldiers' presence, and they will get suspicious, and being attacked destroys the transformation. To top it off, shapeshifting doesn't last forever as it runs on a Stamina meter that ticks down when the ability is activated, further introducing an element of strategy.

Necrofugitive also features a skill tree that is accessible between chapters. Here, new abilities can be purchased, like a grapple, invisibility, and decoy, including passive perks. This not only allows unlocking new playstyles to strengthen the protagonist, but also their demonic form.

Dealing enough damage in combat fills up a meter, letting the player transform into a giant bipedal beast who can lay waste to groups of foes. This is best demonstrated during the final arc of the demo, which features far too many enemies for the protagonist's human form to deal with.

Expect a challenge even when transformed (Image via Black Garden Studios)

While this does bring to mind other similar games like the sci-fi Metroidvania Carrion or even the older open-world Prototype games, Necrofugitive is not lenient on the player even when transformed. Despite its size and strength, the final area will be a sharp challenge to see through, as dozens of enemies will group up to take down the beast.

All of this is accentuated by gorgeous 2D pixel-art visuals. The artwork is surprisingly crisp as it is layered over a broody, dark medieval aesthetic, with the light source mechanic livening up the murky corridors and depressing hallways of castles and ruins. Of course, there are some bugs and jank, but this is a vertical slice, so it can be easily overlooked.

Overall, Necrofugitive is incredibly ambitious, and as such, this demo should not go under anyone's radar. Here's hoping the final product goes above and beyond its demo promises. The game is currently in development for PC.

