Armored Core 6 is the latest FromSoftware title. The mecha battler is the first of its kind for current-generation consoles and PCs, following the release of Armored Core: Verdict Day back in 2013. Being the newest entry in the franchise, the game has had several refinements and changes to its overall combat system, with many players critiquing the "souls-like" mechanics it draws inspiration from.

In particular, a large section of players have been quite vocal about the difficulty option in Armored Core 6 and have taken to social media to voice their frustrations.

Armored Core 6 community reacts to game difficulty, with certain players asking for an easy mode

It would seem that a sizable portion of the player base is asking for an "easy" mode, citing the first boss to be too much of a challenge.

Twitter/X user @Lizardman8770 asked developer FromSoftware to add in an easier difficulty setting, stating:

“Most games do have a difficulty option.”

The response to this particular statement has been mixed, however, with certain players offering helpful advice and others opting for more snarky remarks, such as "Get gud."

Players on the Steam Community forums of Armored Core 6 have also been quick to criticize the difficulty scaling. One user believes that having the first boss fight drop in without any warning or tutorial is unfair to new players. They go on to state that "the game is hard for no reason" and that many players will eventually end up refunding it.

Another rather infamous thread on the Steam forums critiqued the title, asking for a "sub 80 rating." The reasons for it seem to be the troublesome first "helicopter boss" and "lame vibes."

The thread has since been locked by the moderators but can still be accessed as an archive. The responses mostly include other players ridiculing the person for their vague statement, citing a lack of skill on their part for losing to a tutorial boss.

Thankfully, it seems that some civil discussion is taking place within the forums as well. User MrSaturn69420 requested that the entire community help newcomers to the series instead of gatekeeping them.

Another rather curious observation from user OTAKU WARKITTEN pointed out the differences in gameplay between Armored Core 6 and previous entries in the franchise. The player also mentioned the need for a completely different approach that differs from the one you would typically use when playing the original Armored Core titles, although this statement could be quite subjective.

While the addition of a difficulty setting is quite unlikely given FromSoftware’s track record, players do need to carefully study the movesets of each boss and prepare accordingly. Armored Core 6 is definitely not an easy title, but it can be quite rewarding when played right.