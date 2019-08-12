Need for Speed 2019: EA has officially begun a countdown for the reveal

Gautam Nath FOLLOW ANALYST News 10 // 12 Aug 2019, 20:23 IST

EA has already confirmed the 2019 version of Need for Speed releasing sometime this year. There was a leak from an Austrian retailer earlier which accidentally tagged the game on sale as "Need for Speed: Heat". Whether that's true or not, we will find out very soon.

EA now has a live countdown on their website. As of the time this article was written, it will be 1 day and 22 hours from now. So we can expect more details about the upcoming Need for Speed title by 14 August.

Need for Speed is one of EA's best selling franchises, right up there with the likes of FIFA, NBA and other successful titles. Since the reboot of the entire series in 2015, EA has been releasing new titles every 2 years or so.

The last Need for Speed game was Need for Speed: Payback, released in 2017. Payback was a rather boring and sluggish game compared to the previous titles. The Need for Speed games have still not lived up to the greatness that was Most Wanted and Carbon.

It has also been 25 years since the release of the original Need for Speed. The 2019 entry will be their 26th game in the main series so maybe we can expect something special.

There were also no details of the upcoming game in E3 2019 this year. Even though we're getting a reveal much before Gamescom 2019, they will hopefully share more details by the time the event starts on 20 August (and ends on 24 August).

Need for Speed 2019 will be available for PC, Xbox One and PS4. If you have the EA Access subscription, you can expect to get early access to the game as well as a discount of 10% or more instead of paying the full price.