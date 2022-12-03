Need for Speed Unbound: Best graphics settings for GTX 1650

Need for Speed Unbound is the latest entry to the long-running series. The recently released racing title offers numerous changes compared to previous titles, and this is evident from the game's graffiti-like art style. Apart from this, the title also introduces multiple graphical upgrades, thanks to DICE's new Frostbite Engine.
GTX 1650 is a low-to-mid-range GPU from Nvidia. The graphics card was launched back in 2019 and was targeted at casual gamers. Though an entry-level GPU, it is still capable of delivering decent framerates across various titles. That said, a compromise in graphics quality is required to ensure better performance in more graphics-heavy offerings.
As a new title ideally meant to be played on next-gen console hardware, Need for Speed Unbound is quite a demanding game. This guide delves deeper into the settings that GTX 1650 owners should use when playing it.
Need for Speed Unbound on GTX 1650 involves minor compromises
The GTX 1650 handles the game at 1080p resolution at 60 frames per second most of the time. However, users will need to tinker with the in-game settings a bit to get these results. Fortunately, with the title's extensive customization options, you can tweak a wide range of graphics options to enhance your gaming experience. The ideal settings for Need for Speed Unbound are as follows:
- Motion blur: Off
- Colorblind mode: As per the player's preference
- Gamma correction: As per the player's preference
- Screen mode: Full Screen
- Screen Resolution: 1920x1080
- Vertical Sync: Off
- Dynamic Resolution Scaling: Off
- Upsampler: Off
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: Off
- Resolution Scale: 100%
- Graphics Quality: Custom
- Texture Quality: High
- Shadow Quality: Low
- Texture Filtering: High
- Ambient Occlusion: Off
- Effects Detail: Low
- Geometry Detail: Medium
- Anti-Aliasing: TAA
- Terrain Quality: Medium
- Vegetation Detail: Medium
- Post Process Quality: Low
- Lighting Quality: Low
- Depth of Field: Off
- Reflection Quality: Low
These settings will provide an optimal experience in NFS Unbound. They provide the perfect blend of smooth frames and respectable visual fidelity. Users can also get the assistance of AMD FSR 2.0 to further boost framerates and use higher visual settings.
Need for Speed Unbound system requirements
Need for Speed Unbound's system requirements are reasonable. Therefore, players won't need the latest and greatest hardware to enjoy the game.
Windows minimum requirements
- OS: 64-bit Windows 10
- Processor (AMD): Ryzen 5 2600 or equivalent
- Processor (Intel): Core i5-8600 or equivalent
- Memory: 8 GB
- Graphics card (AMD): RX 570 or equivalent
- Graphics card (NVIDIA): GTX 1050 Ti or equivalent
- DirectX: 12 Compatible video card or equivalent
- Online Connection Requirements: 320 KBPS or faster Internet connection
- Hard-drive space: 50 GB
Windows recommended requirements
- OS: 64-bit Windows 10
- Processor (AMD): Ryzen 5 3600 or equivalent
- Processor (Intel): Core i7-8700 or equivalent
- Memory: 16 GB
- Graphics card (AMD): Radeon RX5700 (8GB) or equivalent
- Graphics card (NVIDIA): GeForce RTX 2070 (8GB) or equivalent
- DirectX: 12 Compatible video card or equivalent
- Online Connection Requirements: 512 KBPS or faster internet connection
- Hard-drive space: 50 GB
These are all the settings that users can employ in the title for the best possible experience. Gamers can always tweak these further to arrive at the desired results.