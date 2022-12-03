Need for Speed Unbound: Best graphics settings for GTX 1650

Need for Speed Unbound is the latest entry to the long-running series. The recently released racing title offers numerous changes compared to previous titles, and this is evident from the game's graffiti-like art style. Apart from this, the title also introduces multiple graphical upgrades, thanks to DICE's new Frostbite Engine.

GTX 1650 is a low-to-mid-range GPU from Nvidia. The graphics card was launched back in 2019 and was targeted at casual gamers. Though an entry-level GPU, it is still capable of delivering decent framerates across various titles. That said, a compromise in graphics quality is required to ensure better performance in more graphics-heavy offerings.

As a new title ideally meant to be played on next-gen console hardware, Need for Speed Unbound is quite a demanding game. This guide delves deeper into the settings that GTX 1650 owners should use when playing it.

Need for Speed Unbound on GTX 1650 involves minor compromises

The GTX 1650 handles the game at 1080p resolution at 60 frames per second most of the time. However, users will need to tinker with the in-game settings a bit to get these results. Fortunately, with the title's extensive customization options, you can tweak a wide range of graphics options to enhance your gaming experience. The ideal settings for Need for Speed Unbound are as follows:

Motion blur: Off

Off Colorblind mode: As per the player's preference

As per the player's preference Gamma correction: As per the player's preference

As per the player's preference Screen mode: Full Screen

Full Screen Screen Resolution: 1920x1080

1920x1080 Vertical Sync: Off

Off Dynamic Resolution Scaling: Off

Off Upsampler: Off

Off Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: Off

Off Resolution Scale: 100%

100% Graphics Quality: Custom

Custom Texture Quality: High

High Shadow Quality: Low

Low Texture Filtering: High

High Ambient Occlusion: Off

Off Effects Detail: Low

Low Geometry Detail: Medium

Medium Anti-Aliasing: TAA

TAA Terrain Quality: Medium

Medium Vegetation Detail: Medium

Medium Post Process Quality: Low

Low Lighting Quality: Low

Low Depth of Field: Off

Off Reflection Quality: Low

These settings will provide an optimal experience in NFS Unbound. They provide the perfect blend of smooth frames and respectable visual fidelity. Users can also get the assistance of AMD FSR 2.0 to further boost framerates and use higher visual settings.

Need for Speed Unbound system requirements

Need for Speed Unbound's system requirements are reasonable. Therefore, players won't need the latest and greatest hardware to enjoy the game.

Windows minimum requirements

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

64-bit Windows 10 Processor (AMD): Ryzen 5 2600 or equivalent

Ryzen 5 2600 or equivalent Processor (Intel): Core i5-8600 or equivalent

Core i5-8600 or equivalent Memory: 8 GB

8 GB Graphics card (AMD): RX 570 or equivalent

RX 570 or equivalent Graphics card (NVIDIA): GTX 1050 Ti or equivalent

GTX 1050 Ti or equivalent DirectX: 12 Compatible video card or equivalent

12 Compatible video card or equivalent Online Connection Requirements: 320 KBPS or faster Internet connection

320 KBPS or faster Internet connection Hard-drive space: 50 GB

Windows recommended requirements

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

64-bit Windows 10 Processor (AMD): Ryzen 5 3600 or equivalent

Ryzen 5 3600 or equivalent Processor (Intel): Core i7-8700 or equivalent

Core i7-8700 or equivalent Memory: 16 GB

16 GB Graphics card (AMD): Radeon RX5700 (8GB) or equivalent

Radeon RX5700 (8GB) or equivalent Graphics card (NVIDIA): GeForce RTX 2070 (8GB) or equivalent

GeForce RTX 2070 (8GB) or equivalent DirectX: 12 Compatible video card or equivalent

12 Compatible video card or equivalent Online Connection Requirements: 512 KBPS or faster internet connection

512 KBPS or faster internet connection Hard-drive space: 50 GB

These are all the settings that users can employ in the title for the best possible experience. Gamers can always tweak these further to arrive at the desired results.

