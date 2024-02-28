Need for Speed Unbound Vol. 6 update explored

Criterion Games has finally offered some details about Need for Speed Unbound Vol. 6. This update features a bunch of new unlockables, game modes, and, of course, rewards for you to unlock. Criterion Games very recently surprised NFS fans with the announcement of a second year of support for this title.

While the conclusion of Need for Speed Unbound Year 1 felt like a definitive end for the game's post-launch support, it seems the developers had other plans. The new chapter, Volume 6, comes packed with a ton of new and exciting features that aim to deliver the "ultimate NFS" experience.

The new Volume offers plenty of content to enhance the experience derived from racing through the streets of Lakeshore City. Here's everything you need to know about Need for Speed Unbound Vol. 6.

Everything you need to know about Need for Speed Unbound Vol. 6

The latest update for Need for Speed Unbound is dubbed "Head to Head," and is aimed primarily towards improving the online racing experience further. It tries to bring the title closer to most other modern arcade racing games, such as XBOX's Forza Horizon 5, The Crew Motorfest, and even the previous Need for Speed titles like NFS Heat.

The biggest new addition in Vol. 6 is the dedicated PvP mode, allowing players to go "head-to-head" with one another and also letting them show off their custom rides. And speaking of cars, the new update also brings one of the most requested car brands back to the series: Audi.

The patch comes with the Audi R8 Coupe, Audi S5 Sportback, as well as the franchise debut of the Audi RS 6 Avant. This brand is completely missing from the base game roster and was one of the most confusing aspects of EA's NFS Unbound, given the German marque has been a staple in the series since the early 2000s.

In addition to that, the update also features a new "weekly PvP playlist", akin to Forza Horizon 5's weekly festival playlist. This inclusion offers unique rewards being tied to completing specific PvP races. Lastly, in terms of rewards, the game has a new "NFS Legends" categorization that will dole out fresh cars and cosmetics via the Premium Speed Pass.

The first automobile to arrive within the NFS Legends is the iconic Audi R8 Coupé '19 with the custom bodywork and paint job inspired by Darius' car from Need for Speed Carbon. Moreover, the title now has also a ton of new customization items that you can unlock for all your cars in Need for Speed Unbound via the Speed Pass.

The Premium Speed Pass comes with the following rewards:

CAR: Audi RS 6 Avant (2020)

BODYKITS: RS 6

NEW CUSTOM: NFS Legends - Darius' Custom R8 Coupé (2019)

NEW CUSTOM: NEXTECH Tourenwagen - Custom S5 Sportback (2017)

NEW CUSTOM: "Michèle" - Custom RS 6 Avant (2020)

CHARACTER SKIN FOR MP: Rydell

COSMETICS: Infinity Rims and Plates

COSMETICS: Car Projections

Additionally, if you aren't interested in the Premium track, there's also a free track of the Speed Pass, which comes with exclusive rewards and unlocks.